Flashback! When AOC planned to ‘get rid of farting cows’

















In February 2019, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) tried to say she wasn’t the author of the Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) document issued along with her Green New Deal outline. It was hers. O-Cortez and her Chief of Staff accused the Republicans of spreading it around. AOC finally confessed when people pointed to the ample evidence available proving her Chief of Staff posted it to her website.

Remember the ‘farting cows’ section of the FAQ? She wasn’t sure they could “fully get rid of farting cows that fast” but overhauling transportation and agriculture, retrofitting every building in America and so much more was well within reach:

You can read the document below.

THE OVERVIEW AND FAQ

It’s a really fun read.

In February 2019, she also showed up for the premiere of Showtime’s late-night “Desus & Mero” show. The comedy pair hosts of the program asked the freshman congresswoman why she thought the initial reaction focused on “cow farts.”

She giggled as if she didn’t say what she said about cow farts.

“In the deal, what we talk about, and it’s true, is that we need to take a look at factory farming, you know? Period. It’s wild,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

“And so it’s not to say you get rid of agriculture, it’s not to say we’re gonna force everybody to go vegan or anything crazy like that. But it’s to say, ‘Listen, we gotta address factory farming. Maybe we shouldn’t be eating a hamburger for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Like, let’s keep it real.”

Related















