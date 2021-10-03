Corporal with two heart conditions faces dishonorable discharge over vaccination

















Joe Biden is putting people out of work for nothing. CDC Director Walensky just admitted that the vaccination doesn’t stop the spread of COVID. She also admitted there will be tens of thousands of breakthrough cases.

Yet, the miserable schlub in the White House continues to mandate vaccines.

More than 70,000 New York hospital workers face termination on Monday for not receiving the COVID vaccine. Some hospitals have already begun mass firings. California gave health workers a Thursday deadline. In North Carolina, 175 were fired at Novant Health.

Airlines have begun firings. United is firing nearly 600 employees.

THE CORPORAL WITH TWO HEART CONDITIONS

A United States Marine corporal who served in Afghanistan during Operation Freedom Sentinel and Operation Southern Vigilance is facing dishonorable discharge for refusing to take the COVID-19 shots as required by the secretary of defense, according to Just the News.

The Corporal has two heart conditions. An experimental drug with long-term side effects isn’t an option for him, since the vaccine is known to cause blood clots and heart inflammation.

The only exemption is congestive heart failure, which is clearly arbitrary. The Corporal doesn’t have congestive heart failure.

The nonprofit religious freedom law firm Liberty Counsel says it’s “been inundated with heartrending pleas for help from military members who are being ordered to get the COVID shots or face discipline, including solitary confinement and a dishonorable discharge.” This Marine’s story is just one of many.

“If I don’t stand for what I believe in, I could never look at myself in the mirror again,” the corporal said in a statement issued by Liberty Counsel. “This is everything I’ve fought for and taught my Marines and everything our Founding Fathers stood against. This is completely unconstitutional and goes against more than one Amendment.”

The DOD even created a new Orwellian disciplinary department, the COVID Consolidated Disposition Authority, or CCDA. From there, they will inflict a whole range of punishments for those who don’t get the COVID vaccine.

PENALIZING SPOUSES

We now have the largest health system in Louisiana charging employees more for their healthcare — $200 per month more — if their spouses or partners who have benefits through the system are unvaccinated.

The largest health system in Louisiana will soon start charging employees $200 per month if their spouses or partners who have benefits through the health system are unvaccinated. — Dr. David Samadi (@drdavidsamadi) October 2, 2021

Biden is making life miserable for everyone, except maybe some of the elite. Big Pharma loves him. The bill has up to $700,000 in fines per individual for businesses that have unvaccinated employees. How does this make life better?

This old mush mouth has made life unlivable for ordinary people. https://t.co/qakZ3aCmGM — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) October 2, 2021

