Pfizer’s partner Ochsner Health will charge employees for unvaxxed spouses

















The largest health system in Louisiana — which is tied to Pfizer — will start fining employees $100 a pay if they are married to or partnered with an unvaccinated person.

“The reality is the cost of treating COVID-19, particularly for patients requiring intensive inpatient care, is expensive, and we spent more than $9 million on COVID care for those who are covered on our health plans over the last year,” CEO of Ochsner Health, Warner Thomas, told NOLA.

At the same time, the CDC Director admits the vaccinated spread COV. We knew that at the start, then they lied and said it did stop the spread, but now they say it doesn’t.

CLOSELY ALLIED WITH PFIZER

They don’t want to pay. It’s about the money and their connections to Pfizer, who want to vaccinate the world and have world governments pay.

They partnered with Pfizer on the clinical trials. They have a “multi-year strategic alliance to develop innovative models for clinical trials. Through this partnership, Pfizer and Ochsner — through its innovation lab, innovationOchsner (iO), in partnership with Ochsner Research — will explore ways to enhance the clinical trial experience and ease participation in clinical research for both patients and healthcare professionals.”

This is the next tyrannical move!

THE FEE FOR DISOBEDIENT SPOUSES

Ochsner Health will start charging employees $200 per month, or $100 per pay period if their spouse or partner is unvaccinated.

The “spousal COVID vaccine fee” will begin in 2022, Ochsner says it is not a mandate. Non-employed spouses and domestic partners can select a health plan outside Ochsner’s offerings. [Government healthcare?]

“This is not a mandate as non-employed spouses and domestic partners can choose to select a health plan outside of Ochsner Health offerings,” CEO Warner Thomas told NOLA.

The fee doesn’t apply to other dependents such as children, who are covered by the employee’s health insurance. How long before dependents are included?

They made the announcement at the end of August.

As reported by NBC, the health system already said all of its workers have to be vaccinated by October 29th in order not to be fired from their jobs.

What happened to it will only be a 14-day lockdown? Remember how we only needed 14 days to flatten the curve? Then it was just a month!

PEOPLE ARE NOT REACTING WELL

