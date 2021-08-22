Flashback! When Obama et al thought Biden’s dementia was a joke

















During one of the very awful annual roasts of White House correspondents, Barack Obama thought Joel McHale’s mocking of Joe Biden was quite funny. That was in 2014. What did they know that we didn’t?

Joe Biden has always been known to be dishonest and unintelligent. That’s not cruel, it’s just the truth. But did they know he also has some kind of dementia?

Why was Biden encouraged to run for the presidency? Are they still laughing?

Watch:

Related















