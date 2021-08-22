Flashback! When Obama et al thought Biden’s dementia was a joke

During one of the very awful annual roasts of White House correspondents, Barack Obama thought Joel McHale’s mocking of Joe Biden was quite funny. That was in 2014. What did they know that we didn’t?
Joe Biden has always been known to be dishonest and unintelligent. That’s not cruel, it’s just the truth. But did they know he also has some kind of dementia?
Why was Biden encouraged to run for the presidency? Are they still laughing?
There was a news report that claimed a Bin Laden document captured had warned not to kill off Biden because if he became President he would be a disaster in some way. I suppose it could have been referring to the statement that Biden screws up everything.
Biden isn’t the POTUS, he is just a placeholder. Obama and Rice are running the country.
For what this is worth,
Around 2004, maybe 2005 , I remember reading a long article about Bill Clinton, but a good part of the article was about Joe Biden whom I knew almost nothing about back then,
the author was explaining that when Joe Biden would talk, he would keep switching topic and would never get to the point…that all his stories he was telling had no end and no point.,,,yet he had a lot to say…
I thought that was funny, but unimportant…
who knew Biden would one day be the most powerful man on the planet leading the most powerful nation in the history of the planet?
scary…very scary …