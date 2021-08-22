More than 70 GOP national security officials who endorsed Joe

We are profoundly concerned about our nation’s security and standing in the world under the leadership of Donald Trump. The President has demonstrated that he is dangerously unfit to serve another term.
A statement by over 70 Republican national security officials on August 20, 2020, and 60 additional senior officials who have signed on since, including many who served in the Trump Administration condemned Donald Trump’s foreign policy. They supported Joe Biden.
For the following reasons, we have concluded that Donald Trump has failed our country and that Vice President Joe Biden should be elected the next President of the United States.
They then listed their reasons as damaging the US image, he can’t lead during a national crisis, has solicited foreign influence and undermined confidence in our presidential elections, has aligned himself with dictators and failed to stand up for American values, has disparaged our armed forces, intelligence agencies, and diplomat, has undermined our rule of law, dishonored the office of the presidency, divided our nation and preached a dark and pessimistic view of America, attacked and vilified immigrants to our country, and imperiled America’s security by mismanaging his national security team.
In other words, the Never Trumpers listed everything Joe Biden and the Democrats are guilty of doing.
They concluded, “To that end, we are firmly convinced that it is in the best interest of our nation that Vice President Joe Biden be elected as the next President of the United States, and we will vote for him.”
Signatories
