More than 70 GOP national security officials who endorsed Joe

We are profoundly concerned about our nation’s security and standing in the world under the leadership of Donald Trump. The President has demonstrated that he is dangerously unfit to serve another term.

A statement by over 70 Republican national security officials on August 20, 2020, and 60 additional senior officials who have signed on since, including many who served in the Trump Administration condemned Donald Trump’s foreign policy. They supported Joe Biden.

For the following reasons, we have concluded that Donald Trump has failed our country and that Vice President Joe Biden should be elected the next President of the United States.

They then listed their reasons as damaging the US image, he can’t lead during a national crisis, has solicited foreign influence and undermined confidence in our presidential elections, has aligned himself with dictators and failed to stand up for American values, has disparaged our armed forces, intelligence agencies, and diplomat, has undermined our rule of law, dishonored the office of the presidency, divided our nation and preached a dark and pessimistic view of America, attacked and vilified immigrants to our country, and imperiled America’s security by mismanaging his national security team.

In other words, the Never Trumpers listed everything Joe Biden and the Democrats are guilty of doing.

They concluded, “To that end, we are firmly convinced that it is in the best interest of our nation that Vice President Joe Biden be elected as the next President of the United States, and we will vote for him.”

Signatories
  • Adm. Steve Abbot
    Fmr Dep Homeland Security Advisor
  • Kenneth Adelman
    Fmr Director, Arms Control and Disarmament Agency
  • Amb. Peter Allgeier
    Fmr Deputy US Trade Representative
  • Mary Catherine Andrews
    Fmr Special Asst to the President
  • Richard Armitage
    Fmr Deputy Secretary of State
  • Christopher Barton
    Fmr Director, NSC Staff
  • Nancy Bearg
    Fmr Senior Director, NSC Staff
  • John Bellinger
    Fmr Legal Adviser, Dept of State
  • Adm. Kenneth Bernard
    Fmr Special Asst to the President
  • Mark Bitterman
    Fmr Special Asst to the Secretary of Defense
  • Amb. Robert Blackwill
    Fmr Deputy National Security Advisor
  • Christian Bonat
    Fmr Dep General Counsel, Defense Dept
  • Amb. Richard Boucher
    Fmr Asst Secretary of State
  • Amb. Charles Bowers
    Fmr US Ambassador
  • Bertram Braun
    Fmr Director, NSC Staff
  • Amb. Peter Bridges
    Fmr US Ambassador
  • Douglas Brook
    Fmr Asst Secretary of the Army
  • Linton Brooks
    Fmr Under Secretary of Energy
  • Greg Brower
    Fmr Asst Director of the FBI
  • Kara Bue
    Fmr Dep Asst Secretary of State
  • Amb. Richard Burt
    Fmr US Ambassador to Germany
  • Sally Canfield
    Fmr Dep Chief of Staff, Dept of Homeland Security
  • Victor Cha
    Fmr Director, NSC Staff
  • Amb. Jack Chow
    Fmr Dep Asst Secretary of State
  • Thomas Christensen
    Fmr Dep Asst Secretary of State
  • Eliot Cohen
    Fmr Counselor of the Dept of State
  • Joseph Collins
    Fmr Dep Asst Secretary of Defense
  • Heather Conley
    Fmr Dep Asst Secretary of State
  • Bret Coulson
    Fmr Director, NSC Staff
  • Chester Crocker
    Fmr Asst Secretary of State
  • Patrick Cronin
    Fmr Asst Administrator, USAID
  • Amb. Sada Cumber
    Fmr US Special Envoy to the OIC​
  • Mike Donley
    Fmr Secretary of the Air Force
  • Raymond DuBois
    Fmr Acting Under Secretary of the Army
  • Lewis Dunn
    Fmr Asst Director, Arms Control and Disarmament Agency
  • Amb. Eric Edelman
    Fmr Under Secretary of Defense
  • Gary Edson
    Fmr Deputy National Security Advisor
  • Richard Falkenrath
    Fmr Dep Asst to the President
  • Amb. Julie Finley
    Fmr US Ambassador
  • Carl Ford
    Fmr Asst Secretary of State
  • Aaron Friedberg
    Fmr Dep Asst to the Vice President
  • William Gaches
    Fmr Director of Counterterrorism, NSA
  • Janice Gardner
    Fmr Asst Secretary of the Treasury
  • John Gardner
    Fmr Special Asst to the President
  • Amb. James Glassman
    Fmr Under Secretary of State
  • Amb. Jon Glassman
    Fmr Dep National Security Advisor to the Vice President
  • David Gordon
    Fmr Director, State Dept, Policy Planning
  • Colleen Graffy
    Fmr Dep Asst Secretary of State
  • Michael Green
    Fmr Senior Director, NSC Staff
  • Sen. Chuck Hagel
    Fmr Secretary of Defense and US Senator
  • Christopher Hankin
    Fmr Dep Asst Secretry of State
  • Mark Harvey
    Fmr Special Asst to the President
  • Gen. Michael Hayden
    Fmr Director of the CIA and the NSA
  • Amb. Carla Hills
    Fmr US Trade Representative
  • Seth Hurwitz
    Fmr Counsel, President’s Intelligence Oversight Board
  • Ash Jain
    Fmr Member, State Dept Policy Planning
  • Les Janka
    Fmr Dep Asst Secretary of Defense
  • Neil Joeck
    Fmr Director, NSC Staff
  • Amb. Richard Kauzlarich
    Fmr Dep Asst Secretary of State
  • James Kelly
    Fmr Asst Secretary of State
  • Donald Kerr
    Fmr Princ Dep Director of National Intelligence
  • Rep. Jim Kolbe
    Fmr Member of Congress
  • David Kramer
    Fmr Asst Secretary of State
  • Stephen Krasner
    Fmr Director, State Dept Policy Planning
  • Ken Krieg
    Fmr Under Secretary of Defense
  • James Kunder
    Fmr Deputy Administrator, USAID
  • Amb. Frank Lavin
    Fmr Under Secretary of Commerce
  • Rep. Jim Leach
    Fmr Member of Congress
  • Bruce Lemkin
    Fmr Dep Under Secretary of the Air Force
  • Michael Leiter
    Fmr Director, National Counterterrorism Ctr
  • Peter Lichtenbaum
    Fmr Asst Secretary of Commerce
  • Amb. Winston Lord
    Fmr US Ambassador
  • James Loy
    Fmr Dep Secretary of Homeland Security
  • Peter Madigan
    Fmr Dep Asst Secretary State
  • Amb. Steven Mann
    Fmr Prin Dep Asst Secretary of State
  • Col. John McDonald
    Fmr Dep Under Secretary of the Army
  • Bryan McGrath
    Former US Navy Officer
  • Amb. Michael McKinley
    Fmr US Ambassador
  • Christopher Mellon
    Fmr Dep Asst Secretary of Defense
  • David Merkel
    Fmr Dep Asst Secretary of State
  • John Mitnick
    Fmr General Counsel, Department of Homeland Security
  • Allen Moore
    Fmr Under Secretary of Commerce
  • Alberto Mora
    Fmr Gen Counsel, Dept of the Navy
  • Holly Morrow
    Fmr Director, NSC Staff
  • Kenneth Mortensen
    Fmr Assoc Dep Attorney General
  • Virginia Mulberger
    Fmr Special Asst to the President
  • Alden Munson
    Fmr Dep Director of National Intelligence
  • Amb. John Negroponte
    Fmr Director of National Intelligence, and Fmr Deputy Secretary of State
  • Elizabeth Neumann
    Fmr Asst Secretary of Homeland Security
  • Sean O’Keefe
    Fmr Secretary of the Navy and NASA Administrator
  • Douglas Paal
    Fmr Senior Director, NSC Staff
  • Larry Pfeiffer
    Fmr Chief of Staff, CIA
  • William Piekney
    Fmr Chief of Station, CIA
  • Daniel Price
    Fmr Dep National Security Advisor
  • Sen. Larry Pressler
    Fmr US Senator
  • Clyde Prestowitz
    Fmr Counselor to the Secretary of Commerce
  • Victor Reis
    Fmr Director, Defense Adv Research Projects Agency
  • Paul Rosenzweig
    Fmr Dep Asst Secretary of Homeland Security
  • Nicholas Rostow
    Fmr NSC Legal Adviser
  • Kori Schake
    Fmr Prin Dep Director, State Dept Policy Planning
  • Wayne Schroeder
    Fmr Dep Under Secretary of Defense
  • Amb. Gregory Schulte
    Fmr Senior Director, NSC Staff
  • Robert Shanks
    Fmr Dep Asst Attorney General
  • Amb. Thomas Shannon
    Fmr Under Secretary of State
  • Rep. Christopher Shays
    Fmr Member of Congress
  • John Simon
    Fmr Senior Director, NSC Staff
  • Stephen Slick
    Fmr Senior Director, NSC Staff
  • Amb. Mark Storella
    Fmr US Ambassador
  • Timothy Stratford
    Fmr Asst US Trade Representative
  • Amb. William Taft
    Fmr Deputy Secretary of Defense
  • Shirin Tahir-Kheli
    Fmr Special Asst to the President
  • Miles Taylor
    Fmr Chief of Staff, Dept of Homeland Security
  • William Tobey
    Fmr Dep Administrator, Nat Nuclear Security Admin
  • Jack Tomarchio
    Fmr Princ Dep Under Secretary of Homeland Security
  • Olivia Troye
    Fmr Special Advisor to the Vice President
  • Amb. Robert Tuttle
    Fmr US Ambassador to the United Kingdom
  • John Veroneau
    Fmr Dep US Trade Representative
  • Michael Vickers
    Fmr Under Secretary of Defense
  • Ken Wainstein
    Fmr Homeland Security Advisor
  • David Waller
    Fmr Asst Secretary of Energy
  • Thomas Ward
    Fmr Director of Threats, Ballistic Missile Defense Organization
  • Sen. John Warner
    Fmr US Senator
  • Matthew Waxman
    Fmr Prin Dep Director, State Dept Policy Planning
  • William Webster
    Fmr Director of the CIA and FBI
  • Wendell Willkie II
    Fmr General Counsel, Dept of Commerce
  • John Woodworth
    Fmr Dep Asst Secretary of Defense
  • John Wolf
    Fmr Asst Secretary of State
  • Dov Zakheim
    Fmr Under Secretary of Defense
  • Philip Zelikow
    Fmr Counselor of the Dept of State

