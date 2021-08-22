More than 70 GOP national security officials who endorsed Joe

















We are profoundly concerned about our nation’s security and standing in the world under the leadership of Donald Trump. The President has demonstrated that he is dangerously unfit to serve another term.

A statement by over 70 Republican national security officials on August 20, 2020, and 60 additional senior officials who have signed on since, including many who served in the Trump Administration condemned Donald Trump’s foreign policy. They supported Joe Biden.

For the following reasons, we have concluded that Donald Trump has failed our country and that Vice President Joe Biden should be elected the next President of the United States.

They then listed their reasons as damaging the US image, he can’t lead during a national crisis, has solicited foreign influence and undermined confidence in our presidential elections, has aligned himself with dictators and failed to stand up for American values, has disparaged our armed forces, intelligence agencies, and diplomat, has undermined our rule of law, dishonored the office of the presidency, divided our nation and preached a dark and pessimistic view of America, attacked and vilified immigrants to our country, and imperiled America’s security by mismanaging his national security team.

In other words, the Never Trumpers listed everything Joe Biden and the Democrats are guilty of doing.

They concluded, “To that end, we are firmly convinced that it is in the best interest of our nation that Vice President Joe Biden be elected as the next President of the United States, and we will vote for him.”

Signatories

Adm. Steve Abbot Fmr Dep Homeland Security Advisor

Kenneth Adelman Fmr Director, Arms Control and Disarmament Agency

Amb. Peter Allgeier Fmr Deputy US Trade Representative

Mary Catherine Andrews Fmr Special Asst to the President

Richard Armitage Fmr Deputy Secretary of State

Christopher Barton Fmr Director, NSC Staff

Nancy Bearg Fmr Senior Director, NSC Staff

John Bellinger Fmr Legal Adviser, Dept of State

Adm. Kenneth Bernard Fmr Special Asst to the President

Mark Bitterman Fmr Special Asst to the Secretary of Defense

Amb. Robert Blackwill Fmr Deputy National Security Advisor

Christian Bonat Fmr Dep General Counsel, Defense Dept

Amb. Richard Boucher Fmr Asst Secretary of State

Amb. Charles Bowers Fmr US Ambassador

Bertram Braun Fmr Director, NSC Staff

Amb. Peter Bridges Fmr US Ambassador

Douglas Brook Fmr Asst Secretary of the Army

Linton Brooks Fmr Under Secretary of Energy

Greg Brower Fmr Asst Director of the FBI

Kara Bue Fmr Dep Asst Secretary of State

Amb. Richard Burt Fmr US Ambassador to Germany

Sally Canfield Fmr Dep Chief of Staff, Dept of Homeland Security

Victor Cha Fmr Director, NSC Staff

Amb. Jack Chow Fmr Dep Asst Secretary of State

Thomas Christensen Fmr Dep Asst Secretary of State

Eliot Cohen Fmr Counselor of the Dept of State

Joseph Collins Fmr Dep Asst Secretary of Defense

Heather Conley Fmr Dep Asst Secretary of State

Bret Coulson Fmr Director, NSC Staff

Chester Crocker Fmr Asst Secretary of State

Patrick Cronin Fmr Asst Administrator, USAID

Amb. Sada Cumber Fmr US Special Envoy to the OIC​

Mike Donley Fmr Secretary of the Air Force

Raymond DuBois Fmr Acting Under Secretary of the Army

Lewis Dunn Fmr Asst Director, Arms Control and Disarmament Agency

Amb. Eric Edelman Fmr Under Secretary of Defense

Gary Edson Fmr Deputy National Security Advisor

Richard Falkenrath Fmr Dep Asst to the President

Amb. Julie Finley Fmr US Ambassador

Carl Ford Fmr Asst Secretary of State

Aaron Friedberg Fmr Dep Asst to the Vice President

William Gaches Fmr Director of Counterterrorism, NSA

Janice Gardner Fmr Asst Secretary of the Treasury

John Gardner Fmr Special Asst to the President

Amb. James Glassman Fmr Under Secretary of State

Amb. Jon Glassman Fmr Dep National Security Advisor to the Vice President

David Gordon Fmr Director, State Dept, Policy Planning

Colleen Graffy Fmr Dep Asst Secretary of State

Michael Green Fmr Senior Director, NSC Staff

Sen. Chuck Hagel Fmr Secretary of Defense and US Senator

Christopher Hankin Fmr Dep Asst Secretry of State

Mark Harvey Fmr Special Asst to the President

Gen. Michael Hayden Fmr Director of the CIA and the NSA

Amb. Carla Hills Fmr US Trade Representative

Seth Hurwitz Fmr Counsel, President’s Intelligence Oversight Board

Ash Jain Fmr Member, State Dept Policy Planning

Les Janka Fmr Dep Asst Secretary of Defense

Neil Joeck Fmr Director, NSC Staff

Amb. Richard Kauzlarich Fmr Dep Asst Secretary of State

James Kelly Fmr Asst Secretary of State

Donald Kerr Fmr Princ Dep Director of National Intelligence

Rep. Jim Kolbe Fmr Member of Congress

David Kramer Fmr Asst Secretary of State

Stephen Krasner Fmr Director, State Dept Policy Planning

Ken Krieg Fmr Under Secretary of Defense

James Kunder Fmr Deputy Administrator, USAID

Amb. Frank Lavin Fmr Under Secretary of Commerce

Rep. Jim Leach Fmr Member of Congress

Bruce Lemkin Fmr Dep Under Secretary of the Air Force

Michael Leiter Fmr Director, National Counterterrorism Ctr

Peter Lichtenbaum Fmr Asst Secretary of Commerce

Amb. Winston Lord Fmr US Ambassador

James Loy Fmr Dep Secretary of Homeland Security

Peter Madigan Fmr Dep Asst Secretary State

Amb. Steven Mann Fmr Prin Dep Asst Secretary of State

Col. John McDonald Fmr Dep Under Secretary of the Army

Bryan McGrath Former US Navy Officer

Amb. Michael McKinley Fmr US Ambassador

Christopher Mellon Fmr Dep Asst Secretary of Defense

David Merkel Fmr Dep Asst Secretary of State

John Mitnick Fmr General Counsel, Department of Homeland Security

Allen Moore Fmr Under Secretary of Commerce

Alberto Mora Fmr Gen Counsel, Dept of the Navy

Holly Morrow Fmr Director, NSC Staff

Kenneth Mortensen Fmr Assoc Dep Attorney General

Virginia Mulberger Fmr Special Asst to the President

Alden Munson Fmr Dep Director of National Intelligence

Amb. John Negroponte Fmr Director of National Intelligence, and Fmr Deputy Secretary of State

Elizabeth Neumann Fmr Asst Secretary of Homeland Security

Sean O’Keefe Fmr Secretary of the Navy and NASA Administrator

Douglas Paal Fmr Senior Director, NSC Staff

Larry Pfeiffer Fmr Chief of Staff, CIA

William Piekney Fmr Chief of Station, CIA

Daniel Price Fmr Dep National Security Advisor

Sen. Larry Pressler Fmr US Senator

Clyde Prestowitz Fmr Counselor to the Secretary of Commerce

Victor Reis Fmr Director, Defense Adv Research Projects Agency

Paul Rosenzweig Fmr Dep Asst Secretary of Homeland Security

Nicholas Rostow Fmr NSC Legal Adviser

Kori Schake Fmr Prin Dep Director, State Dept Policy Planning

Wayne Schroeder Fmr Dep Under Secretary of Defense

Amb. Gregory Schulte Fmr Senior Director, NSC Staff

Robert Shanks Fmr Dep Asst Attorney General

Amb. Thomas Shannon Fmr Under Secretary of State

Rep. Christopher Shays Fmr Member of Congress

John Simon Fmr Senior Director, NSC Staff

Stephen Slick Fmr Senior Director, NSC Staff

Amb. Mark Storella Fmr US Ambassador

Timothy Stratford Fmr Asst US Trade Representative

Amb. William Taft Fmr Deputy Secretary of Defense

Shirin Tahir-Kheli Fmr Special Asst to the President

Miles Taylor Fmr Chief of Staff, Dept of Homeland Security

William Tobey Fmr Dep Administrator, Nat Nuclear Security Admin

Jack Tomarchio Fmr Princ Dep Under Secretary of Homeland Security

Olivia Troye Fmr Special Advisor to the Vice President

Amb. Robert Tuttle Fmr US Ambassador to the United Kingdom

John Veroneau Fmr Dep US Trade Representative

Michael Vickers Fmr Under Secretary of Defense

Ken Wainstein Fmr Homeland Security Advisor

David Waller Fmr Asst Secretary of Energy

Thomas Ward Fmr Director of Threats, Ballistic Missile Defense Organization

Sen. John Warner Fmr US Senator

Matthew Waxman Fmr Prin Dep Director, State Dept Policy Planning

William Webster Fmr Director of the CIA and FBI

Wendell Willkie II Fmr General Counsel, Dept of Commerce

John Woodworth Fmr Dep Asst Secretary of Defense

John Wolf Fmr Asst Secretary of State

Dov Zakheim Fmr Under Secretary of Defense

Philip Zelikow Fmr Counselor of the Dept of State

