Melania tapes show she’s cooler than we thought

CNN knows airing the Melania tapes is unethical and unprofessional but they aired them anyway. The tapes were recorded secretly by her traitorous friend. They are already forgotten and her friend’s tapes are relegated to the dustbin of history, marked ‘treachery.’

If you listened to them, you might agree with me that it makes her more human and accurate.

You decide.

About children on the border being separated from so-called parents, who are often not their parents or who are just bad parents, dragging them on a dangerous journey. The First Lady says:

“And they say ‘oh what about the children that were separated.’ Give me a f*cking break. Where were they when Obama did that?”

“They’re not with parents. It’s sad. But when they come here alone or with coyotes or legally, you know, they need to do something.”

“I was trying to get the kids reunited with the mom. I didn’t have a chance. Needs to go through the process and through the law.”

She vents over how can never do enough: “They say I’m complicit. I’m the same like him. I support him,” she says. Adding, “I don’t say enough. I don’t do enough.”

And what every suburban mom says at Christmas: “I’m working — my ass off at Christmas stuff that, you know, who gives a f*ck about Christmas stuff and decoration but I need to do it.”

This is one of the allegedly WORST tapes. The user is tied to Soros and what is written is not what she says [and the kids aren’t in cages]:

Wow. New leaked Melania Trump tapes just released. Melania says that detained migrant children are better off in cages than in the countries they came from. pic.twitter.com/oSxWZmmiCb — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) October 2, 2020

LOVE THIS

On the liberal media: “They would not do the story because — they are against us, because they are liberal media. If I go to Fox, they will do the story. I don’t want to go to Fox.”

And lastly and a personal favorite: “I am driving liberals crazy.”

And about that ‘I don’t care’ jacket: “I’m driving liberals crazy, that’s for sure. They deserve it, you understand? Everybody’s like oh my god this is the worst this is the worst…they are crazy, ok?”

UNETHICAL CNN

CNN is unethical but I now like the 1st Lady more. We did get the quotes from a Twitter user but I’ve lost the link, sorry.

CNN airing secretly recorded conversations of the First Lady made by a fake friend of hers trying to cash in on a book is extremely unethical, so of course, CNN is doing it. — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) October 2, 2020