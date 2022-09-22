Flat Earther Stacey Abrams Pushes No-Heartbeat Conspiracy Theory

Stacey Abrams pushed a crazy conspiracy theory that ultrasound machines, used in hospitals worldwide, were designed by a cabal of men to manufacture a sound beat on purpose, to convince women to keep unwanted pregnancies.

Stacey Abrams appeared on a panel at an event in Georgia on Tuesday and discussed various state bans on abortion at six weeks. She said: “There is no such thing as a heartbeat at six weeks. It is a manufactured sound designed to convince people that men have the right to take control of a woman’s body.”

There is a heartbeat, but the heart continues to develop throughout pregnancy, just like every organ in the baby’s body. She’s dangerously full of it.

Are people going to vote for this woman? She thinks you’re stupid.

The hard-left The Cut agrees with Abrams on one point. They say six-week-old babies don’t have a heart. That’s the same line the ACLU goes with. The heart’s primitive, but it is the heart. People can believe what they want, but the baby is a human life once conceived. Abortion shouldn’t be limitless.

Abrams supports NO LIMITS on abortion.

Hearing my babies heartbeats at six weeks is hands down one of the most exciting, liberating, and most beautiful moments of my entire life. Hands down. Stacey Abrams is a very sick person to say this and somehow accuse doctors of faking fetal heartbeats. Full stop. https://t.co/oATAzuHgTA — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) September 22, 2022

