63 People, Including a Toddler, Shot in Chicago, Why Don’t Pro-Crime Dems Care

Five minors, including a little 3-year-old girl, are among at least 63 people shot, nine fatally, in weekend shootings across Chicago, police said. Twenty minors were shot over seven days. Why don’t Democrats care?

“It’s like you get immune to it; it’s a way of life now,” one person said.

Chicago has a weak-on-crime mayor Lori Lightfoot, and a Soros district attorney, Kim Foxx. Illinois’s solution is a new law, the Safe-T Act, eliminating cash bail. That’s their response.

THE WEEKEND MASS SHOOTINGS

The toddler was sitting in a car when gunfire shattered the back window and grazed her head, according to Chicago police. Officials said she was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she was listed in good condition.

Hours earlier, a 10-year-old boy was hospitalized after being shot while walking on a South Side sidewalk with his father Friday night. The boy suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was taken by his father to Comers Children’s Hospital in good condition, police said. No one is in custody, and Area Two detectives are investigating.

At a recent event, McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski said that exploding crime has made his employees feel unsafe to go to work and has made it impossible to hire new talent for the company’s Chicago offices.

Kempczinski said:

“The truth is, it’s more difficult today for me to convince a promising McDonald’s executive to relocate to Chicago from one of our other offices than it was just a few years ago.”

Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Kempczinski should get his “facts straight first.”

He had his facts straight. She just doesn’t care about the people.

The Illinois city has seen over 494 homicides so far in 2022, which is at least 100 more deaths than it saw in the first eight months of 2019. Burglary is up at least 36%, and theft overall is up 70% from a year ago.

Total violent crime complaints are up 37% over the last 12 months, according to Chicago Police Department crime stats. The Chicago crime rate is 3,926 per 100,000 people, which is 67% higher than the national average.

