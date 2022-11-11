Flemish Region Wants Out of the WOKE WEF

The conservatives in the Flemish region of Belgium want out of Marvel Comic-style villain Klaus Schwab’s World Economic Forum, but it’s not likely that will happen. They complained about the lack of transparency.

It’s only a whimper when you consider all the nations involved in this growing behemoth of totalitarian visionaries.

MEP van Rooy asked Flemish Minister-President Jan Jambon questions about the Flemish government’s ties and cooperation with the WEF.

Jambon replied that the Flemish government “has no structural contacts with the WEF outside of its participation in the WEF meeting in Davos.” But there are “more regular contacts at the level of the Flemish government.” According to the prime minister, those contacts also aim to follow up on the various annual activities and projects.

THE PRESS RELEASE

The Flemish conservative party, Vlaams Belang, is pressuring the government to cancel its World Economic Forum (WEF) membership. This year, the Flemish government will pay a whopping EUR 200,000 in membership fees to the WEF. They pay approximately EUR 27,000 as a participation fee in their annual meeting in Davos.

In our humble opinion, that’s for the privilege of ceding their sovereignty to tyrannical billionaires.

Unfortunately, the conservative party is not part of the governing coalition and has no say.

A press release that Vlaams Belang published on November 3, 2022, accuses the administration of Flemish Minister-President Jan Jambon of being “insufficiently transparent about WEF membership and [its] influence on policy.”

Vlaams Belang asked why Flanders spends 175,764 euros ($181,786) a year on “membership” in the WEF. And an additional 27,300 euros ($28,235) to participate in the WEF’s annual meetings in the Swiss Alpine resort of Davos. The party says that Jambon wants to further strengthen the cooperation with the WEF in the coming period.

Belong said, according to Jambon, “the mission of the World Economic Forum is to improve the state of the world. That mission is politically correct and woke. The WEF has an ideological agenda of inclusion, diversity, open borders, and climate and CO2 hysteria.”

Jambon says that “the WEF is not asking us to pursue a specific agenda,” [yeah, right] but he adds that his “participation in the Davos meeting may result in policy initiatives.” It, therefore, seems very likely that the Flemish government is following the globalist objective of the WEF as much as possible in exchange for access to the WEF network of multinationals, banks, journalists, and NGOs.

The release concludes by asking the Flemish government to “cancel the Flemish payment for WEF membership.”

They’re not members, but they do get fleeced. They’re “partners” in a platform called “Shaping the Future of Trade and Investment,” which seeks to accelerate economic reform “through a proven mobilization process to advance recovery, growth, and sustainable development.”

Their plan is The Great Reset.

