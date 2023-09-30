Nazi Hunter Says Trudeau Had to Know Who he Was Honoring

Steven Rambam, a well-known Nazi hunter and private investigator, doesn’t believe Justin Trudeau or his deputy Chrystia Freeland didn’t know who Nazi Yaroslav Hunka was when he honored him.

Steven Rambam, a private investigator and Nazi hunter based in New York is publicly known for his pro bono activities, including the location and investigation of Nazis.

He investigated nearly 200 Nazi collaborators and war criminals in the US, Canada, Europe, and Australia.

Rambam sat for an interview with Sputnik, a Russia-leaning news outlet. He told them that he didn’t believe Justin Trudeau didn’t know who Hunka was.

“This narrative that’s springing up that everyone was surprised, that it was a big shock, and they can’t believe there’s such a person in Canada,” Rambam told Sputnik. “It’s ridiculous. Look, this person made no secret of who he was. He even had a website until yesterday. He posted and disseminated photos of himself in his SS uniform. He wrote about his experiences in the SS 14th Grenadiers. There’s a scholarship in his name at a university in central Canada, in Alberta. I mean this is ludicrous that people could possibly have been surprised by who he was and what he did.”

During the Second World War, Hunka served in the 14th Waffen Grenadier Division of the SS, also known as SS Galichina. The unit was created by Nazi Germany in 1943 and was composed of Ukrainian nationalist militants. The division was responsible for the ethnic cleansings of Jews and Poles, which was committed with exceptional brutality.

“So this is not a small criminal. He didn’t pick someone’s pocket or steal $100 from a store. This is an alleged mass murderer who killed old people, allegedly, who allegedly killed children with his comrades in the SS Galicia Division,” Rambam noted, reiterating that it’s virtually impossible that the Canadian authorities were totally unaware about who Hunka is.”

Mr. Rambam is a legitimate Nazi hunter. He is the real deal. However, we don’t know what Hunka did or didn’t do.

The Toronto Sun asserts that Canada let a lot of Nazis enter Canada. They are glad Trudeau apologized [sort of], but now they want to see the files on the Nazis in the country.

“The next step is opening the secret files that should offer a better understanding of how 2,000 members of the volunteer 14th Waffen Grenadier Division of the SS — often referred to as the Galician Division, which was alleged to be involved in war crimes that the 1986 Deschenes Commission said it was unable to substantiate — were allowed into Canada in the 1950s, what they did in Ukraine between 1941 and 1945 and just who Yaroslav Hunka was in the seven decades he’s lived here,” Toronto Sun reported.

“The government should unseal the unknown details from Deschenes Commission,” said Bernie Farber, chair of the Canadian Anti-Hate Network, who ran the Canadian Jewish Congress for many decades.

The Jewish people in Poland exterminated in #Holocaust by the volunteer Waffen SS Nazi were not statistics to @BernieFarber of @antihateca and formerly CJC — they were his family. All but his father, on the back right, were slain by this evil group run by Himmler and Hitler pic.twitter.com/ujpHcu9ee1 — Joe Warmington (@joe_warmington) September 27, 2023

