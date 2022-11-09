Ted Cruz, the Latest Republican to be Attacked

by Another “Peaceful” Democrat

by James S. Soviero

This week Ted Cruz was celebrating the Astros’ World Series win by riding atop a military Humvee with his family during a parade in Houston. Their fun was interrupted when a man allegedly hurled two full, unopened cans of hard seltzer at the GOP senator.

According to court documents, one of the aluminum containers missed the senator, but the other struck him in the forearm. Cruz did not require any medical attention. The one he blocked might have prevented his young daughter from being hit.

The tosser of cans, Joseph Arcidiacono, 33, was charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was released from jail after being ordered to wear a GPS ankle monitor, stay at least 1,000 feet away from Cruz’s work and home, and avoid making threats against him.

As he was being taken into custody, the seltzer-slinging suspect told cops: “I know, I’m an idiot. I’m sorry.”

He’s not alone. Arcidiacono joins the fellow who attempted to stab Congressman Zeldin while Lee was campaigning to be Governor of New York. Then there was a guy who threw a punch at New Hampshire Senate candidate General Donald Bolduc as the Republican was walking in to debate his Democrat opponent.

Assaults are not limited to targeting GOP officials and those running for office. On Sunday, a female protester at a Gov. Kathy Hochul rally in Manhattan was choked by a man during a skirmish Saturday evening. “I was here holding my sign, and … peaceful protest, against you know, Gov. Hochul…… a man — came and took my sign.”

“Never wanted to get physical with anyone, I was just there peacefully, just holding my sign, and you know, they didn’t want to hear what I had to say.”

A quick trip down memory lane reminds us how the abovementioned could have been much worse. Just ask Sen. Rand Paul, who, when blindsided by an irate neighbor, suffered serious injuries, or Rep. Steve Scalise, who barely survived an assassination attempt by a crazed Bernie Sanders supporter.

And Republicans are the “threat to democracy”? Not so much.

