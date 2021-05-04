Florida gun grabbers want to control ammo now









Bearing Arms’ Tom Knighton noted that there is a movement in Florida to introduce “ammo control” legislation.

The Democrat gun grabbers are talking about a massive tax on ammunition. They are also looking at background checks to buy ammo.

The bill is named after Jaime Guttenberg, who was killed during the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. But as Knighton states, none of the measures under discussion would have impacted that event and would be unlikely to act as a deterrent to future criminals.

That’s true of everything Democrats come up with which makes them look as if they just want to disarm us, while they make the country more dangerous.

They might think ammo control will somehow stop violent crime.

It makes no sense. Guttenberg’s daughter was killed by a man who passed his background check because the sheriff’s office didn’t bother to arrest him during the many opportunities they had on domestic calls. He would have passed a background check for ammo.

Criminals will always find a way to buy ammo illegally. It’s hard to track individual rounds of ammo.

Background checks don’t do anything to stop people who pass the check or the career criminals who are responsible for the vast majority of shootings and buy their hardware on the black or gray markets.

Placing a massive tax on ammunition will only hurt legitimate gun owners.

The Left won’t stop until they succeed in grabbing our guns.

Well, all we can do is stock up on guns and ammo until the commie in the White House leaves.

