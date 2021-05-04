Racist Dem state official, who called Sen Scott an Oreo, resigns









Racist Democrat state official Gary O’Connor resigned a week after calling Senator Tim Scott an Oreo. He wrote on Twitter that he “had hoped that Scott might show some common sense, but it seems clear that he is little more than an oreo, with no real principles.”

“I am deeply and sincerely sorry for my inappropriate and hurtful use of [the] racist term I used to describe Sen. Tim Scott on my personal Facebook page. It was insensitive, and I have embarrassed myself and my party by its use,” Lamar County Democratic Party Chairman Gary O’Connor told the Washington Examiner.

No, he’s not. He’s sorry he was caught and it didn’t fly.

“As a result, I feel compelled to offer my resignation as chair of the Lamar County Democratic Party for consideration by the County Executive Committee,” he added.

Good riddance.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Texas Republican Party Chairman Allen West were among the officials to call for O’Conner to step down.

“This is disgusting, hateful, and completely unacceptable,” Abbott wrote in a tweet. “O’Connor must apologize to @SenatorTimScott & step down immediately.”

Scott told Americans that he believes America is not a racist country. He also said he is regularly attacked by people on the left.

“I get called ‘Uncle Tom’ and the N-word—by ‘progressives’! By liberals! Just last week, a national newspaper suggested my family’s poverty was actually privilege[d] because a relative owned land generations before my time. Believe me, I know our healing is not finished,” he said, adding later that “when America comes together, we’ve made tremendous progress.”

Now they have to convince the race-baiting witch at MSNBC Tiffany Cross to resign. She called Senator Scott a “token” who went from “cotton to Congress to Clown,” claiming he’s “thirsty for white approval.” That wasn’t the end of it. She is vicious.

MSNBC won’t get rid of her because they are racists who pretend to like black people as long as they’re Democrats. You either like them or you don’t, regardless of their beliefs.

