Florida’s Surgeon General Recommends Nutraceuticals

















Dr. Joseph Ladapo, Florida's Surgeon General since September recommends taking supplements – nutraceuticals – to help fortify your system in the era of COVID.

Nutraceuticals are products derived from food sources that provide both nutrition and medicinal benefits. These products include dietary supplements, diets, herbal products, genetically engineered foods, and vitamins. They are not FDA-approved for COVID.

I do take them and actually, get them from either Amazon or Dr. Zev Zelenko. They contain vitamins d3, C, zinc, and Quertcin, which allegedly makes the vitamins more effective. I don’t expect them to substitute for approved drugs but my doctors like these vitamins.

In a statewide public service announcement aimed at dealing with COVID, he recommends vitamin D3, staying active, eating nutrient-dense foods, and boosting your immune system with supplements such as vitamin C, quercetin, and zinc.

The FDA recommends against neutraceuticals. The FDA specifically warned against Vitamin C, Vitamin D, and Quercetin by some manufacturers for making extreme claims. but the NIH website sports studies indicate they may help against COVID-19.

You should never do anything without checking with your doctor, but it’s not a problem for me to take these vitamins. I was taking all of them on doctor’s recommendations prior to this except for Quertcin. None of my doctors knew what that is.

We need to start looking at monoclonal antibodies and neutraceuticals as much as possible because COV might be endemic and what we’ve done so far with lockdowns and masks are not working. Vaccines are helpful but very temporary. We need more.

