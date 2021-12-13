JK Rowling Calls Out Police Scotland for Logging Rapists as ‘Women’

















JK Rowling, the famous Harry Potter author, is a feminist, but she isn’t WOKE and is taking some hits for making it known.

WOKEness and LGBTQ+ supremacy, outgrowths of the Marxist cultural revolution, have gone too far. Rowling has called out the abuses by biological men in sports, locker rooms, bathrooms, schools, and prisons.

On Sunday (12 December), the Harry Potter author tweeted a link to a news story by The Times London titled “Absurdity’ of police logging rapists as women” with a caption many WOKE loons have deemed “upsetting and disappointing”.

The tweet that offended the irrational WOKES: “War is Peace. Freedom is Slavery. Ignorance is Strength. The Penised Individual Who Raped You Is a Woman.”

Police Scotland recently announced that they will record rapes based on the attacker’s gender identity, not if they have a penis.

Rowling was reacting to the news as any normal person and a real feminist would and should. Where are the rest of the feminists or are they frauds?

LGBTQ+ community members and their crazed allies called the author out for implying that “real women aren’t rapists” and “punching down” at a historically marginalized community.

They should be marginalized on this issue. It’s crazy. They are marginalizing women and condoning rape.

The trolls came out to demonize her on Twitter, the sewer for Marxist influencers with a few supporters, mostly conservative. But Twitter isn’t the real world. It’s a propaganda machine for the cultural revolution.

What she did, considering her following is of the Left, was very courageous. Rowling sticks up for what she believes in and we should all model that quality.

