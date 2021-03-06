Floyd Justice in Policing Act forces racial profiling of whites and Asians









HR 1280, The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, legislation named for the black man killed by a white officer last year, “could lead to more racial and sexual profiling, such as gender-based stops of female motorists” and “could actually cause systematic racism and sexism.”

That is according to an analysis by Washington lawyer Hans Bader published on the legal blog Liberty Unyielding.

According to Bader, this bill “encourages police departments to adopt quotas based on gender and race for ‘traffic stops,’ ‘pedestrian stops,’ and ‘interviews.’ The practical effect would be to encourage police departments to stop innocent women, Asians, and whites, just to meet quotas based on gender and race. If police departments don’t meet these quotas, they could be sued by the Justice Department or individuals they stop.”

“Section 311 of the Act forbids what it calls ‘racial profiling.’ However, Bader said it’s written so crudely that it encourages the opposite.

Only the numbers matter under this bill. They will use ‘disparate impact’ in police stops or interviews based on race or gender.

Asian-Americans, on average, commit fewer crimes than white people, and both generally commit fewer crimes per capita than black people. That won’t matter, only the numbers arrested matter. It’s only the outcome that matters.

The bill encourages unconstitutional quotas. It will put pressure on police departments to arrest fewer blacks and more Asians but that isn’t the reality.

This is the reality: “Blacks are disproportionately victims of crimes, usually committed by other black people. The FBI says that 47% of murderers and 45% of murder victims were black in 2018, even though blacks make up only 13% of the U.S. population. 89% of black victims are killed by black offenders. So eliminating “disproportionate minority contact” could harm minorities most,” Bader says.

