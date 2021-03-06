Tom Cotton on how the stimulus will give $1400 to prisoners like the Boston Bomber









The $1.9 trillion bill will send stimulus checks to criminals currently in prison. Criminals are, after all, part of the Democrat voter base. Democrats are very generous with our money. Criminals didn’t lose any money during the pandemic and deserve nothing.

Illegal aliens are getting our money too. Only 10% goes for COV and much of it isn’t for this year.

As Tom Cotton writes, Dylan Roof, who murdered nine innocent people in a church, and Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the Boston Bomber, will get taxpayer money.

Senate Democrats just voted to give stimulus checks to criminals in prison. They haven’t lost their jobs, they aren’t worried about paying rent or buying groceries. Another example of the unrelated spending in the Democrats’ partisan slush fund. — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) March 6, 2021

How will sending stimulus checks to murderers and rapists in prison help solve the pandemic? — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) March 6, 2021

Less than 10% of the funding in the $1.9 trillion bill before the Senate is for Covid relief. The American people deserve relief, but instead Democrats are trying to force through a bill filled with funding for left-wing priorities.https://t.co/C61AYSmyiR — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) March 4, 2021

Dylann Roof murdered nine people. He’s on federal death row. He’ll be getting a $1,400 stimulus check as part of the Democrats’ “COVID relief” bill. — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) March 6, 2021

Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the Boston Bomber, murdered three people and terrorized a city. He’ll be getting a $1,400 stimulus check as part of the Democrats’ “COVID relief” bill. — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) March 6, 2021

The Soros or other leftist trolls are out on Twitter trying to convince people it’s a great idea. They are influencers who go onto Twitter to sway public opinion.

Take this person who has 14 friends:

A bill that will help a ton of people shouldn’t be passed because a few bad people are also going to get that money? Idk man… The benefit from the supporting the American people seem to outweigh the negatives of giving few criminals $1400 — LwKyKyouki_ (@LwKyKyouki_) March 6, 2021

Or this person with 163 followers:

Okay? Now list all the people getting them who need them — Steven Willcox (@StevenWillcox2) March 6, 2021

Or this guy with 40 followers:

Stop trying to scare people, it is the law.https://t.co/Xx3ml0bO3f — Zev Slurzberg (@zslurz) March 6, 2021

