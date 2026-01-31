Flying Syringes Bill Gave Melinda Drugs Without Her Knowledge

The superficial Left admire Bill Gates because he has money. However, if a recently revealed Jeffrey Epstein email is correct, Gates should not be held in any regard. He got STDs from Russian hookers and numerous illicit affairs. Instead of telling his wife the truth, he asked Epstein for antibiotics to give to Melinda without her knowledge.

Bill’s Flying Syringes

This isn’t surprising; this is the man who talks about vaccinating everyone with flying syringes.

Bill Gates began funding his plan to vaccinate the world last January, whether people like it or not. He has funded mosquito research since 2008. He’s looking to make them into flying vaccinators or flying syringes.

The Blaze reported that the Bill Gates Foundation-backed Leiden University Medical Center in the Netherlands said they view the mosquitoes as a way to update vaccinations continually.

Shigeto Yoshida, the lead researcher on a 2010 study that modified mosquitoes’ saliva, acknowledged that “medical safety issues and concerns about informed consent mitigate the use of the ‘flying vaccinator’ as a method to deliver vaccines.”

Robert Sinden, professor emeritus of parasite cell biology at Imperial College London, told Science at the time that in addition to vaccinating people without their informed consent, no regulatory agency would sign off on the initiative.

That won’t stop Bill. Look at what he did to Melinda.