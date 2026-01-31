Tim Walz Sees Himself as a Confederate & We Know How That Turned Out

Gov. Tim Walz threatened “A Fort Sumter John Brown Moment” if ICE doesn’t sharply curtail its operations in Minneapolis.

Does Walz not know that John Brown was a bloodthirsty fanatic and Fort Sumter started the Civil War?

John Brown was similar to the deranged communists stalking ICE agents and marching on behalf of criminal aliens. Some try to rehabilitate Brown’s image because he supported freedom for the slaves, but his methods were to raid and kill. The federal government hung him in the end.

Walz is threatening full-blown insurrection, which is why we see thousands in the streets of Minneapolis today.