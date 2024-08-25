Foo Fighters Are Despicable! Trump Licensed Their Song

The Foo Fighters falsely claimed Donald Trump was not authorized to play the song “My Hero.” The campaign played it while introducing RFK Jr. at a rally in Arizona, and the Foos threatened to sue. The Foos are bald-faced liars. They fit in with the new Democrat Party.

Donald Trump’s campaign did have a license to play Foo Fighters hit track “My Hero” at a rally where the former president received the endorsement of political rival-turned-backer Robert F Kennedy Jr, despite the band saying they did not grant permission.

The Independent has seen documents confirming that the campaign had indeed licensed the song from BMI’s Songview service. “We have a license to play the song,” a campaign spokesperson said.

THE LIES

When commenting on the Trump campaign’s use of “My Hero,” a spokesperson for the band told CBS News on Saturday: “Foo Fighters were not asked permission, and if they were, they would have not granted it.”

The spokesperson added that any royalties received from the Trump campaign’s use of the song will be donated to the campaigns of Vice President Kamala Harris and Gov. Tim Walz.

When asked if they authorized it, the Foo Fighters spread misinformation, repeatedly claiming the campaign did not have permission. They are Woke liars.

CBS News used the Foo Fighters’ comments to write a hit piece about Trump, claiming he often uses music without permission. That’s not true either.

CBS is ignoring the new information so far, and other secondary outlets are still using it to insult President Trump.

Roger Stone called them the Foo Fu**ers on X. Nick Sortor wrote, “Slandering the man who is going to save this country is anti-American.”

As great grandma said, telling a lie is like tearing open a feather pillow in the wind and then trying to get the feathers back. The damage was done, and that was their goal. Their first call was probably to the licensing company to determine if it was true. They’re just liars.

NEW: The Foo Fighters LIED about Trump not having permission to use “My Hero” while introducing RFK Jr Trump should SUE these leftist hacks for defamation. The Trump campaign actually DID license the song through BMI’s Songview service, as confirmed by documents provided to… pic.twitter.com/GmhxGwn7q0 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 25, 2024