Kamala Harris’s Authoritarian Hope and Joy

When destroying his country’s culture, Mao repeatedly referenced the politics of joy. His words resemble the hope and joy messaging Kamala Harris and Tim Walz continually emphasize: “To struggle against the heavens is endless joy, to struggle against the earth is endless joy, to struggle against people is endless joy,” Mao wrote.

We’ve gone from hope and change to hope and joy. The Nazis also talked of joy. They spoke of strength through joy.

Our joy will rest in a gaslighting administration, celebrities, movie stars, rich politicians, and many of the super-wealthy. The Democrat Party is the party of elites. They want to govern us peasants forever without having to negotiate with an opposing party.

This is well-defined class warfare.

The Joy the Elites Will Let Us Have

Videos and reports can disprove the manipulation, lies, and gaslighting during the DNC. But it didn’t stop them. Kamala herself didn’t mention policies or plans. Instead, she repeated lie after lie, even the much-debunked Charlottesville lie.

Kamala, with the unwavering help of the Democrat Party, Peter Principled her way up to the highest levers of power. That is because their audience is other elites who think it is perfectly fine to win by any means necessary. They have also captured Americans who believe the soundbites and media misinformation.

The DNC theme of freedom was in stark contrast to what they represent, but they mostly meant freedom to abort babies. They keep lying about Donald Trump wanting a national abortion ban, which he strongly opposed.

The joy we will experience will come from whatever joy the elites, like the Obamas, Pritzkers, Clintons, and Soros, allow us to have. So far, it’s not going to be all that joyful.

They act as if Kamala’s history doesn’t exist. Her primary was a bust, and she dropped out before votes were cast. Her staff doesn’t last long because they describe her as cruel with “a constant stream of soul-destroying criticism.” They also complained about her lack of fairness and unending ability to project her mistakes onto underlings.

Despite her lack of talent or achievements in any area, Kamala was installed and not voted in as a candidate. We are fed a constant stream of propaganda with airbrushed Kamala pictures, depicting her as strong and a new way forward as she clearly represents the way backward.

In addition to easily disproven lies, Kamala’s speech was filled with slogans and hackneyed clichés but no substance.

Based on that speech, I dare you to tell me her plans for America.

“I will be a president who unites us around our highest aspirations.”

“A strong middle class has always been critical to America’s success, and building that middle class will be a defining goal of my presidency.”

“I know we can live up to our proud heritage as a nation of immigrants and reform our broken immigration system.”

“America, let us show each other and the world who we are and what we stand for freedom, opportunity, compassion, dignity, fairness, and endless possibilities.”

She doesn’t even stand for any of that.

Her Authoritarian Joy

As Ben Shapiro wrote, not a single poll shows more than 35% believe the country is moving in the right direction.

Two-thirds of Americans think America is on the wrong track. Meanwhile, the supposed candidate of joy has the approval of approximately 46% of Americans; almost 50% are unfavorable to her.

Three years of extraordinary inflation means that everyday items now cost at least 20% more than they did in 2021. Uncertainty and chaos span the globe, from Ukraine to Taiwan to the Middle East. Americans no longer know whether they can safely say that a man is different than a woman, while simultaneously being informed that it is deeply important that they elect a woman president.

Strength Through Joy

After the Nazi rise to power in 1933, the new regime immediately began efforts to bring German society completely under Nazi control in a process known as Gleichschaltung (German for “coordination” or “synchronization”). All political parties and trade unions were outlawed except for the Nazi Party and the Nazi German Labor Front (Deutsches Arbeitsfront). The German Labor Front started the “Strength through Joy” program (“Kraft durch Freude”) in November 1933 to improve “Aryan” workers’ quality of life and build popular support for the Nazi regime.1

Nazi leaders hoped that the athletic and cultural programs of “Strength through Joy” would improve the health and productivity of the German workforce while easing class tensions within the so-called “national community.”