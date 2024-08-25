Unbelievable! Congenital Liar Tim Walz Exposed for More Lies

Congenital liar Tim Walz is caught in another lie, claiming he was the Outstanding Young Nebraskan.

When Tim Walz launched his 2006 campaign for Congress in rural Minnesota, he boasted in his public biography that in 1993, he “was named the Outstanding Young Nebraskan by the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce for his service in the education, military, and small business communities.” That was not true. Walz’s excuse was that it was a typo.

The only problem is it wasn’t true.

But Gutknecht, who lost to Walz that year, did speak to the Washington Free Beacon. “It fits a pattern of misleading and fabricated statements he has made throughout his political and personal life,” he recalled. ”

Walz also lied to promote himself in the teaching field. For decades, he said he was selected to be part of a Harvard University teaching program called World Teach. If he was involved at all, it’s not a Harvard University program.

It was an NGO that was not tied to Harvard.

World Teach is dormant now.

This is the man who mocks J.D. Vance for going to Yale.

