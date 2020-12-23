Footage of Raphael Warnock’s wife telling cops he ran over her foot and “he’s a great actor”

Tucker aired the bodycam footage of police responding to an altercation between Raphael Warnock and his now-ex-wife. It was earlier this year. The Georgia senatorial candidate allegedly and deliberately ran over her foot during a heated argument.

We always have to believe the woman, so, yes, he did run over her foot deliberately.

HE’S A GREAT ACTOR

Warnock’s wife told a police officer in March that her husband is “a great actor” and “phenomenal at putting on a really good show,” after Warnock denied her allegations that he deliberately ran over her foot.

The incident was first reported on by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution right as Warnock was gearing up to run against GOP Sen. Kelly Loeffler.

THE STORY

Warnock tells the officer his wife called the police on him, alleging that he had run over her foot.

“Did you run over her foot?” the officer asks.

“I don’t think so,” Warnock says. “I do not think so.”

Warnock said that he and his wife, Ouleye Ndoye, are in the process of getting a divorce, and domestic disputes between them have been escalating.

Warnock said they argued that morning over divorce papers while their two kids were present. He says that his wife prevented him from closing the car door by standing in front of it.

“I don’t want to get into a shoving match with her. So I go back around, get back in the car, and I slowly start to move, like I’m gonna move forward. Then she claims I ran over her foot,” Warnock tells the officer.

She told the officer that she had been trying to get Warnock’s signature for a passport to take the kids to see her family in West Africa after the death of her grandpa. She says that Warnock refused to talk to her as he was getting in the car.

“He’s like, ‘Ouleye, close the door. I’m leaving,’” his wife tells the officer while crying. “And I was like, ‘just hear me out. If your mom died, and I had the kids. Wouldn’t you want me to let them go with you to the funeral? And he just starts backing the car up. He wasn’t going fast. I’m not bleeding. But I just can’t believe he’d run me over.”

She told the officer she wanted to file a report. He was never charged with a crime.

He sounds like he will make a fine Democrat, PERFECT in fact.

Watch: