Foreigners Want to Imprison GOP Candidates Over Speech

A court rejected a Haitian group’s request for arrest warrants for Donald Trump and JD Vance. This came after comments suggesting Haitians in Springfield are accused of eating pets. The report comes from Breitbart.

“The matter was then referred to the Clark County prosecutor’s office for further investigation,” Springfield officials said in a statement, according to the outlet.

The Haitian Bridge Alliance is a “non-profit organization that advocates for fair and humane immigration policies and connects migrants with humanitarian, legal, and social services.”

In September, the group reportedly “invoked a private-citizen right” and filed charges “over the chaos and threats” to the Haitian community in Springfield. They blamed Donald Trump and JD Vance.

During the debate, Trump said, “In Springfield, they’re eating the dogs. The people that came in, they’re eating the cats, they’re eating the pets of the people that live there.” JD Vance used the incident to talk about the burden of 20,000 foreigners on a small town of 58,000 people.

They wanted Donald Trump and JD Vance arrested.

The case filed by the Haitian Bridge Alliance requests charges of felony inducing panic, disrupting public services, making false alarms, two counts of complicity, two counts of telecommunications harassment, and aggravated menacing.

There are 20,000 Haitians in this little village of 58,000. They are sucking up the housing, welfare, and impacting the schools. They should all be sent home, and that is what they fear a Trump administration would do.

At the least, companies cooperating with illegal immigration destroying America need to face repercussions or at least be stopped.

The Ruling

The case filed by the Haitian Bridge Alliance requests charges of felony inducing panic, disrupting public services, making false alarms, two counts of complicity, two counts of telecommunications harassment, and aggravated menacing.

The judges added that “particular consideration should be given to ‘the strong constitutional protections afforded to speech, and political speech in particular.” They said that due to the presidential election being “less than 35 days away,” the topic of immigration was “contentious.”

“Due to the proximity of the election and the contentiousness concerning the immigration policies of both candidates, the Court cannot presume the good faith nature of the affidavits,” the judges wrote.

That’s for sure.

We now have to put up with foreigners trying to imprison our candidates for political reasons. They have the gall to do this as guests in our country. They dry up our services and take our welfare money. I can’t imagine who put them up to it. You don’t suppose it’s another Democrat dirty trick?