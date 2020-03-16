For NY, NJ, Connecticut, no more eating out, no bars, no gyms too

The tri-state area governors of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut are reducing crowd sizes to 50. NY Governor Cuomo will close all gyms, movie theaters, and casinos. Restaurants and bars will be takeout only. This will last as long as necessary, Governor Cuomo tweeted. He said grocery stores will remain open.

The #Coronavirus doesn't care about state borders, so this agreement with @GovNedLamont & @GovMurphy will help protect the entire Tri-State Area.

These temporary closures will last as long as is necessary to protect the public health.

Grocery stores will remain OPEN.

— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 16, 2020