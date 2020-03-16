Economic Relief Bill Appears to Greatly Expand the Welfare State

We still haven’t seen a copy of the Economic Relief Bill passed by the House. Rep. Gohmert is still waiting to see the corrections of the so-called Technical Errors. However, from what we are hearing, the bill appears to greatly expand the welfare state.

The bill includes corporate welfare cronyism and it involves tax credits. It includes “paid leave” from a job that doesn’t exist because the business went under.

Socialist Democrats are exploiting the virus in a time of crisis to push their hard-left agenda.

I would have voted no as well. The bill is loaded with leftwing policies. No surprise that the media failed to inform the public of what Pelosi and the Democrats pulled here. The administration‘s point man, Mnuchin, should have rejected it. Instead, he praised Pelosi. https://t.co/icwikjmAr8 — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) March 16, 2020

…Corporate welfare cronyism Americans are sick of – exempting businesses over 500. Worse yet, the mandate was to be paid LATER through tax credits, and the tax credits would not cover it all! This was a terrible mistake, and the Senate… (2/16) — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) March 16, 2020

…(or the House, in its “technical corrections” it is hurrying to the floor to clean up its mess) ought to correct it. Small business owners have reached out to me to ask what we can do to help stop this so they won’t be hurt. In short, it does no good to mandate… (3/16) — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) March 16, 2020

…“paid leave” from a job that doesn’t exist because the business went under. To solve that problem, I suggest – & would have on Friday, had we had any chance to amend – offering very expansive and immediate small business loans, & other measures to keep businesses… (4/16) — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) March 16, 2020

…afloat through the negative impacts of government calls to stay home. Due to the action and recommendation of government leaders of all levels, we are facing massive slowdown for restaurants, retail, the arts, travel, hotels, and more. It is fully and wholly… (5/16) — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) March 16, 2020

…unsustainable for most. Therefore, we have a duty to find ways to inject capital and help them stay afloat – and tie any temporary sick leave requirement to the choice of the business to take the loan rather than through the force of penalty. We should get busy… (6/16) — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) March 16, 2020

…using tax relief – be it with deferring tax filing or quarterly payments, payroll taxes, or otherwise – to provide immediately relief. And for the unfortunate folks who, starting this week, are likely getting laid off due directly to government action, particularly… (7/16) — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) March 16, 2020

…in the service industry – we are going to have to find ways besides taxes to provide additional relief. It’s not clear the Unemployment Insurance relief in the House bill will sufficiently or effectively deal with the magnitude of the impact on service industry workers. (8/16) — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) March 16, 2020

Our goals should be simple – 1) ensure we get on top of testing, supply chain problems, & our ability to respond to the virus nationwide, 2) ensure ample liquidity and capital for businesses being hammered by both the virus &, much more, our response to it to survive… (9/16) — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) March 16, 2020

…& 3) ensure relief for American citizens also getting hammered because, frankly, they will be laid off due directly to government calls for folks to sequester themselves. To be clear – our biggest imperative is that we get through this quickly and keep businesses… (10/16) — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) March 16, 2020

…going – through a multi-faceted approach. Besides loans for liquidity… it’s important that we encourage creative thinking in both commerce and charity – for example, encouraging Americans to buy gift cards for food, offering double or triple tipping, &/or encourage… (11/16) — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) March 16, 2020

…modified approaches to “eating out” by ramping up more delivery and pick up options. It’s already happening in the private sector, but we should find ways to expand it and encourage it through de-regulation such as what Governor Abbott is already doing in Texas… (12/16) — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) March 16, 2020

…(e.g. transportation & trucking), or perhaps empty hotels can be used to deal with some of our possible healthcare needs. We should encourage a mix of government support combined with charity – perhaps a service workers relief fund – to support those losing work… (13/16) — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) March 16, 2020

… (in part of full), or having to care for children or loved ones. We are facing an historic challenge, and we will adapt and rise to it. But it will not be without significant hardship. Government can and should act – but it cannot do so with the recklessness… (14/16) — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) March 16, 2020

…that Pelosi & Mnuchin did late last week by rushing the legislation to a vote. It harms Americans more than helps by picking winners & losers and turning legislation being sold as “help” to Americans into crony corporate welfare. Rather, we need to act decisively… (15/16) — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) March 16, 2020

…& swiftly to get our healthcare solution while keeping the wheels of commerce moving as much as possible and then back to full speed in a very short period of time. This is how we beat the corona virus. #BeatCoronaVirus (16/16) — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) March 16, 2020