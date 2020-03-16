Economic Relief Bill Appears to Greatly Expand the Welfare State

By
M. Dowling
-
1

We still haven’t seen a copy of the Economic Relief Bill passed by the House. Rep. Gohmert is still waiting to see the corrections of the so-called Technical Errors. However, from what we are hearing, the bill appears to greatly expand the welfare state.

The bill includes corporate welfare cronyism and it involves tax credits. It includes “paid leave” from a job that doesn’t exist because the business went under.

Socialist Democrats are exploiting the virus in a time of crisis to push their hard-left agenda.

THE THREAD YOU SHOULD SEE

RECOMMENDATIONS

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

1 COMMENT

Leave a Reply