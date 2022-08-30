For Those Looking to Reset Their Bodies After Vaccinations

By Mark Schwendau

My recent article, “‘Unknown Cause’ is the Top Cause of Death in Canada!” received the most reads of any article I have yet to write in my hobby of conservative news writing, and I was most humbled. It also made me profoundly sad.

To me, it means many people are vaccinated, and their family and friends are looking for answers to problems since their vaccinations. They are looking for answers because they willingly or unwillingly submitted to Covid-19 vaccinations and, after that, noticed something different going on in their bodies. They have become concerned and worried.

DISCLAIMER: I am not a medical doctor or pretending to be one. My lawyer would have me warn you that the information in this article is offered without warranty or made for any specific purpose. USE INFORMATION HEREIN AT YOUR OWN LIABILITY.

To me, the proof the Internet is “rigged” in this matter of “detoxing” after receiving the Covid-19 vaccines is there is a lot more information to tell you there is no going back after receiving the vaccines than that offering hope and answers for those vaccinated now feeling “off.”

The nameless, feckless, faceless “fact checkers” come off as liars to medical experts like Dr. Robert Wallace Malone, the original inventor of mRNA and DNA vaccine technology as an American physician and biochemist. When he publicly stated his technology was being misapplied in the Covid-19 vaccines, he was immediately found guilty and mislabeled by the cancel culture as “promoting misinformation about the safety and efficacy of Covid-19 vaccines.”

Two words for Dr. Malone’s naysayers, LAUGHABLE LIARS!

If the guy who invents mRNA gene modification technology says, “Dude, you’re using it wrong!”

Assume he knows more than you do, and, dude, you are doing it all wrong!

All Vaccine Doses Are NOT Created Equal

The first order of business is to determine how bad the batch of vaccines you got may be for you.

Hackers (apparently) hacked into Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson’s computer systems to determine data related to their Covid-19 vaccines. They determined not all Covid-19 doses were created equal. They then published the deadliest batches from Pfizer for adults, beginning with batches designated EN and ER. They also reported the deadliest batches for children to begin, with EW being the worst of the worst and other bad batches for children as FA and FC. The data the hackers found in the Big Pharma systems show batches used in the US were ten times deadlier than in the EU.

These unknown hackers then set up an online database of their findings in a website titled “HowBad.Info.” Here, users can look up their Covid-19 vaccine injection and boosters by batch numbers. That website also offers other information received in the hacks to Big Pharma, such as this passage:

“The Mortality Bomb: The vaccines have a delayed effect. Analysis by state shows massive increase in mortality in 7 states in the third quarter of 2021 (Q3). I demonstrate that this is due to the vaccines deployed in Q1 and Q2. So the vaccines act like a bomb with a 100-day fuse.”

It caused people to resist Biden’s vaccine mandate last fall, filing for religious and medical exemptions. It caused thousands of people to leave their jobs and careers rather than risk the “clot shot.” The “vaccine hesitancy” turned into “noncompliance.” The media refused to cover the hacking story as the globalist elites were caught with their pants down. For them to deny the website’s contents would draw more attention to the hackers, their website, and vaccine-related injuries and deaths.

The site appears to be maintained by Craig Paardekooper, a pharmaceutical sciences student at Kingston University. He is a member of the National Health Science (NHS) Staff for Choice, consisting of 2,400 doctors, nurses, and research staff. They believe vaccination should be by informed consent, and there should be no restrictions imposed on those who refuse it since it is experimental.

The World Council for Health – Detoxing Spike Proteins

The World Council for Health (WCFH) is truly a force and resource to be reckoned with. It consists of over 130 partner organizations from some 40 countries working in 10 groups.

“If you have had Covid-19, have recently had a Covid-19 injection, or are experiencing symptoms that may be related to Covid-19 vaccine transmission (also called shedding), you may benefit from using one or more items from our list of medicines and supplements to reduce spike protein load. The spike protein, a part of the Covid-19 virus and produced in our bodies after inoculation, can circulate around our bodies, causing damage to cells, tissues, and organs. We do not know how long spike proteins stay in the body. However, this guide is designed to reduce the load.

Many people have been unable to find help for spike protein-related illness (also called spikopathy) through existing healthcare services. This information is relevant if you have experienced adverse reactions after a jab, have Long Covid, or have post Covid-Injection Syndrome (pCoIS).”

Dr. Ariyana Love, N.D., World Hero

Dr. Ariyana Love, N.D. promotes the Redox Molecules Protocol to combat the Fauci Protcol to detox the body from Covid-19 vaccinations. ASEA water can be used to do this and can be purchased from Amazon. Dr. Ariyana Love is a naturopathic doctor and an investigative journalist from Finland.

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. , American Hero Author of “The Real Anthony Fauci”

Senator Kennedy wrote one of the most worthwhile books to cut through the crap of Tony Fauci, “The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health” – Part of Children’s Health Defense.

Senator John Kennedy (R) LA, American Hero to Hold Anthony Fauci Accountable

“Sen. Kennedy has a message for Dr. Fauci following decision to step down.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Senator Ron Johnson, (R) WI, American Hero Listening to the Vaccine Injured

“On January 24, 2022, Senator Ron Johnson invited a group of world-renowned doctors and medical experts to the U.S. Senate to provide a different perspective on the global pandemic response, the current state of knowledge of early and hospital treatment, vaccine efficacy, and safety, what went right, what went wrong, what should be done now, and what needs to be addressed long term. This 38-minute video highlights the 5-hour discussion.”

“COVID-19: A Second Opinion”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Steve Kirsch, American Hero of the Covid-19 Scamdemic

Steven Todd Kirsch is an American entrepreneur who graduated from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in engineering. Today a building on that campus bears his name as it was funded by him. He holds many patents and has started several companies. He is most widely known as the inventor of the optical computer mouse. He is sometimes referred to as the Thomas Edison of Silicon Valley.

Kirsch was vaccinated for Covid-19 and was a philanthropic supporter of Covid-19 medical research until he heard individual horror stories from others about their vaccine injuries. He then went on the offensive blowing the mockingbird mainstream media narrative that Covid-19 were vaccines rather than the experimental gene modification drugs they really are. He also took issue with the mockingbird line that they were “safe and effective.” He is the founder of the non-profit science group Covid-19 Early Treatment Fund. Kirsch is most famous these days for his million-dollar challenges. He has made multiple public offers to people to come to debate him about the Covid-19 vaccines, all of which have gone unchallenged and unclaimed.

Steve Kirsch has been offering millions of dollars to any scientist or doctor who will debate him and his team about the safety and efficacy of the mRNA shots. No one will take the money! ~Joe Rogan’s Interview with Dr. Peter McCullough.

Treat Early Organization

Steve Kirsch website

Dr. Simone Gold, American Hero and Founder of America’s Frontline Doctors

AFLDS believes in the prescient words attributed to one of our Founding Fathers, Dr. Benjamin Rush, who was the personal physician of George Washington:

“Unless we put medical freedom into the Constitution, the time will come when medicine will organize into an undercover dictatorship to restrict the art of healing to one class of men and deny equal privileges to others.”

From their website:

“AFLDS is dedicated to retaining the freedoms we have and regaining the freedoms we have lost. With God as our witness, we forge ahead, pursuing life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.”

America’s Frontline Doctors

Dr. Gold is serving time in prison in a banana republic kangaroo court-style trial for the January 6 protest turned riot at the Capitol. Sr.Gold, MD, JD, was sentenced to serve 60 days in prison, followed by one year of supervised release. She was also fined $10,000, and her license to practice medicine was put in a status of inactive.

Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS) announces its support for emergency physician and founder of America’s Frontline Doctors (AFLDS) Simone Gold, M.D., J.D.

Dr. Gold was in Washington, D.C., by invitation to speak about Covid-19 at a Rally for Health Freedom on the East side of the Capitol on January 6, 2021. After all, speeches were canceled without explanation; she entered the Capitol building along with a crowd and attempted to deliver her message there while a police officer stood by without making an objection. The trial after that was an utter sham.

The Association of American Physicians and Surgeons thereafter stated:

“Dr. Gold put her professional life on the line in her efforts to provide extensive, life-saving information about the early out-patient treatment of COVID-19 and adverse effects of mRNA vaccines,” stated AAPS executive director Jane Orient, M.D. “She made reasonable assumptions that are apparently no longer correct about freedom of speech and assembly, and equal application of the law.”

“This should concern every American,” Dr. Orient said. “Also, those who are defining ‘misinformation’ about COVID need to answer: ‘How many of the million Americans who reportedly died from COVID had received inexpensive early treatment, and how many were denied access to such treatment?’”

Attorney Thomas Renz, American Hero, and Advocate for Informed Consent

Attorney Thomas Renz was one of the first ones to blow the whistle on Big Pharma as not obeying the law in the distribution and administration of the Covid-19 vaccines in that they were not adhering to the law relative to informed consent. Informed consent involves patients being made aware of risks and possible side effects due to medical procedures and treatments they are about to receive or undertake.

Attorney Renz shocked the nation when he went before public hearings in the United States and read what such an Informed Consent would read like if Big Pharma and the American Medical Association (AMA) provided one for the Covid-19 vaccines:

“The following is a sample of what informed consent for the COVID-19 vaccines should look like:

The COVID-19 vaccines are experimental and only authorized under an Emergency Use Authorization. This means that this particular vaccine has not been fully studied, and we cannot be certain of all of the impacts it could have on you.

Risks of the COVID vaccination include but are not limited to: death, failure to prevent the disease being vaccinated against, risk of anaphylaxis, irritation at the injection site, muscle soreness, tingling in the hand and/ or arm, bleeding from the injection site, other bleeding that may be life-threatening such as brain hemorrhage, internal bleeding, bleeding into the eye, gastrointestinal bleeding, neurologic complications including paralysis that may or may not completely resolve, focal paralysis such as Bell’s palsy, transverse myelitis, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (Lou Gehrig’s disease), headaches, dizziness, narcolepsy (inability to remain awake), thrombocytopenia (lack of platelets that prevent bleeding, pancytopenia (lack of all blood elements such as red and white blood cells, infection, miscarriage, blood clots, etc.

Additionally, problems may arise even years after vaccinations. These issues may include “immune enhancement,” in which case the vaccination may cause an increased risk of severe or fatal worsening of COVID or other similar diseases and influenza-like illnesses. Also, the risk of infertility, birth defects, and cancer is unknown and late onset of neurologic disorders, and autoimmune disease.

There have been reports of the passage of the vaccine in breast milk that caused fatal bleeding in a nursing baby. The benefit of this vaccination is an overall absolute risk reduction of negative outcomes of approximately 1% and the potential to have lesser severity of symptoms if you do catch COVID-19 (which may still happen)

Signature:____________________________

If you received the COVID-19 vaccination and were not made aware of this information, it may have been a violation of the law and you should consult with a local attorney.”

Renz Law

Conclusion:

For those who have submitted to any of the various Covid-19 vaccines as a cure and since suffered unexpected ill side effects, people are offering you more than their thoughts and prayers. They are working feverishly to undo the damage done. That should give us all hope.

This story is not over. It is just getting started.

Copyright © 2022 by Mark S. Schwendau

~~~

Mark S. Schwendau is a retired technology professor who has always had a sideline in news-editorial writing where his byline has been, “Bringing little known news to people who simply want to know the truth.” He classifies himself as a Christian conservative who God cast to be a realist. Mark is an award-winning educator who has published 7 books and numerous peer-reviewed trade journal articles some of which can be found on the Internet. His father was a fireman/paramedic while his mother was a registered nurse. He holds multiple degrees in technology education, industrial management, OSHA Safety, and Driver’s Education. His personal website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech.

