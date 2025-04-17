For Those Who Think the UK Can Define a Woman, Behold UK’s Prime Minister

The highest court in the UK found that a woman is defined by biology. It was a win over insanity and illogic thanks to three brave and determined Scottish women. Women praised what should have been obvious, and many thought it was a step in the right direction. However, that was only one battle, not the war, as many will soon find out.

The Prime Minister of the UK said in an interview that it is wrong to say only women have a cervix.

I suppose there is a fine or some other form of cancellation if you dare tell the truth about the cervix.

I’m not picking on the UK because the US is right behind them.

This is the PM of Britain. https://t.co/gXlUSzfGxV — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) April 17, 2025

People can call themselves transgender and live their lives as a different gender. However, that will never make it true. No matter how much we are bullied, we will always know it is not true.

Transgender has become the umbrella term for people with body dysmorphia. It takes in transvestites and a slew of other similar fetishes. However, it doesn’t mean that someone can change their gender in the real world. They can have surgeries, stop sexual development, take dangerous drugs, but counseling might be a better way to go, certainly physically healthier.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email