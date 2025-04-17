Pandemic Treaty Coming in May, Big Pharma’s Happy, Dr. Fauci’s Back

The text of the WHO (World Health Organization) draft pandemic treaty was agreed to on Wednesday. Europe has caved. Everyone except the US has caved. Big Pharma is happy. And, coincidentally, Dr. Fauci reappeared to talk about the next pandemic and how great masks are.

This does NOT mean that it has been adopted. The World Health Assembly will consider the Pandemic Agreement when it meets from May 17 to 26, 2025. Each nation can decide whether or not to sign the agreement.

They claim they have settled their differences and don’t have power. However, they violated their own rules by not providing adequate time for member nations to review the proposed amendments.

The US has withdrawn, but remains a member through 2026 due to Biden’s push for amendments to the International Health Regulations (IHR).

James Roguski, a WHO researcher, wrote the following:

The Pharmaceutical Hospital Emergency Industrial Complex (PHEIC) has agreed on the language of its global expansion plan.

EXCERPT FROM PAGE 6 OF THE PANDEMIC AGREEMENT:

(d) “pandemic-related health products” means those relevant health products (1) that may be needed for prevention, preparedness, and response to pandemic emergencies;

(1) Pursuant to the amended IHR (2005). The Conference of the Parties shall consider any further amendments to the IHR modifying this term, with the aim to ensure consistency in the use of terms between the IHR and this Agreement.

EXCERPT FROM PAGE 5 OF THE IHR AMENDMENTS

“relevant health products” means those health products needed to respond to public health emergencies of international concern, including pandemic emergencies, which may include medicines, vaccines, diagnostics, medical devices, vector control products, personal protective equipment, decontamination products, assistive products, antidotes, cell- and gene-based therapies, and other health technologies;

https://apps.who.int/gb/ebwha/pdf_files/WHA77/A77_ACONF14-en.pdf

The WHO’s Version

Keep in mind that they are deeply tied to Maoist China and Bill Gates.

Just in time, Dr. Anthony Fauci appears to talk about the next pandemic.

Despite the evidence that the masks did not work, he now claims they work. Dr. Bass explains the depth of dishonesty.

A recent appearance by Anthony Fauci at the New Orleans book festival, where he explains why “masks worked”, exemplifies the ideological dishonesty of his leadership during the entire pandemic response.

Let me explain.

In this clip, he starts by declaring: “masks worked”.

Applause follows.

First, we should ask how this is appropriate. Whether masks work is a scientific problem. It’s not a moral or political position. A scientist shouldn’t be applauded for giving his or her scientific opinion. If they are, then it’s not being treated as a scientific opinion anymore. The applause shows just how ideologically corrupted the whole discussion on masking became–and remains.

But what follows is really remarkable. The interviewer pushes back and questions whether masks really worked, whether scientific evidence really supports that position.

Fauci yields and pivots: “There’s the rub, Walter, a proper mask, an N95 or KN95.”

In other words, the implication is that the cloth and surgical masks that he recommended during the pandemic didn’t work, but N95s do. Which somehow still allows Fauci to say, “masks worked”.

Isn’t this remarkable? Fauci started with “masks worked”, i.e., the masks that were widely recommended and worn. And for this, he was applauded.

But now, without conceding the mistake of surgical and cloth recommendations, he maintains that “masks worked” but only “N95s or KN95s”.

It gets even richer.

Then Fauci digs in deeper: N95s and KN95s work, yes.

But, but, but! Only if the N95 and KN95 is “properly worn, all the time”.

That is, the mask has to be properly fitted (and that requires professional assistance) with a proper seal, and worn all the time.

Ergo, “masks worked”.

We’ve gone from cloth and surgical mask recommendations to properly fitted N95 and KN95 masks worn all the time.

This is why “masks worked”.

Then Fauci digs in even deeper: but you cannot take the mask off to eat! People complain that they took the mask off to eat and got COVID. You can’t do normal things and say masks don’t work!

The only way masks work if you live entirely abnormal lives.

Therefore, according to Fauci, “masks worked”.

Here’s the thing: Fauci has just enumerated all of the arguments against masks working in the real world, all the while affirming that “masks worked”.

He gets his cake and eats it too:

On the one hand, clinical studies show that not only do surgical and cloth masks not work for respiratory pathogens in a variety of environments, N95s haven’t been shown to work to reduce the risk of infection by a respiratory pathogen when worn over the course of the day in normal working conditions either. (This is probably, as other studies show, because the seal breaks within just a few hours–something Fauci alludes to–and because people take the mask off.)

On the other hand, if you mask harder, if you do it absolutely perfectly, then they DO work.

Ergo, “masks worked”.

Does anyone else see how twisted this logic is?

I mean, masks don’t work under most or all real-world conditions.

BUT, they do in theory.

Therefore, “masks worked”, and therefore (by implication) surgical and cloth mask mandates were not pseudoscientific or a mistake.

And for that performance, Anthony Fauci is applauded and lionized, and he goes on and on. And nobody in the tribe pushes back on the ridiculousness of it.

They just turn off their brains. And clap.

It boggles the mind.

