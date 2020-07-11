Ford CEO responds to group demanding Ford stop making police vehicles

Some Ford employees demanded Ford Motor Company stop making cars for the police. The virtue-signaling drones claimed the police vehicles “perpetuate racism in society” and are “accessories to police brutality and oppression.”

How did Americans get this irrational?

The group comprises some independent black and white employees at the company who wrote a letter outlining their nonsensical objections.

Ford makes two-thirds of the police vehicles in the country.

According to the irrational group, Ford is sustaining racism and oppression by making he vehicles.

CEO Jim Hackett responded with common sense, something in short supply lately. How many of these intellectually challenged people are there?

Basically, he said “No, we’re not going to stop making police cars.”

“It’s not controversial that the Ford Police Interceptor helps officers do their job. The issues plaguing police credibility have nothing to do with the vehicles they’re driving.”

“By taking away our Police Interceptors, we would be doing harm to their safety and making it harder for them to do their job. Again, this is why, given our insights, new capabilities and leadership, I believe these unfortunate circumstances present Ford with an even greater opportunity to not only innovate new solutions but also leverage our unique position to support the dialogue and reform needed to create safer communities for all.”

Jalopnik reports that the employee letter asks the automaker to take action by July 15. “Our resources can and should be diverted to other forms of first response and public safety,” the letter said.

It wasn’t a marvelous response since he didn’t show any support for the police, but it was rational.

Meanwhile, Ford has given money to Black Lives Matter, a Marxist organization. The choice to make the cars is a good start, now they should stop paying off the shakedown artists in Black Lives Matter. Stand up for America!