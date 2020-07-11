Trump hating Robert DeNiro faces financial ruin

Trump-hating Robert de Niro is allegedly facing financial ruin. The COVID lockdown fanatic is watching his “restaurant and hotel empire collapsing. That has changed his mind about lockdowns. Interesting how that works.

He’s not getting a lot of movie offers given the lockdown and probably his age. The far-far-left actor is also finalizing a pricey divorce. Allegedly, he’s borrowing from friends to keep afloat.

He has barely any business at his restaurant chain Nobu and his Greenwich Hotel and he had to cut off his soon-to-be ex-wife’s credit card.

His lawyer told the divorce judge that Nobu lost $3 million in April and $1.87 million in May. He had to pay investors $500,000 on a capital call.

The attorney said the best case scenario for Mr. De Niro, if everything starts to turn around this year, … he is going to be lucky if he makes $7.5 million this year,” the attorney said.

Ah…poor dear.

He keeps cursing out the President and threatening to punch him in the face so pardon me if I don’t care if he ends up in abject poverty.

Maybe it’s karma.