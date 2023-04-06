Ford Is Eliminating AM in Cars, Are They Trying to Eliminate Talk Radio?

A story about AM Radio is not getting enough attention since Bud Light is grabbing the limelight. Ford Motor Co. plans to stop putting AM radio in new gas-powered and electric vehicles beginning in 2024, including the all-electric Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning pickup, the Detroit Free Press has confirmed.

Some believe it’s to put an end to Talk Radio.

EVs are a good excuse since the electric motors generate a lot of electromagnetic interference that affects the frequencies of AM Radio. However, Ford is taking them out of gas-powered cars. Commercial vehicles will continue with AM since they have a long contract.

Alex Siciliano, senior vice president for communication at the National Association of Broadcasters, said industry leaders are watching the change with concern. He said, “There’s no question that AM radio plays a critical role in informing Americans and keeping them safe; it is the backbone of the Emergency Alert System.” Many on both sides of the aisle agree. It’s also a vehicle for conservatism after Democrats shut down their free speech in the Carter era.

Removing AM is becoming popular:

Ford, BMW, Mazda, Polestar, Rivian, Tesla, Volkswagen, and Volvo — have removed broadcast AM radio from their electric vehicles.

Honda, Hyundai, Jaguar/Land Rover, Kia, Lucid, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Stellantis, Subaru, and Toyota — still maintain access to broadcast AM radio in their vehicles John A. Catsimatidis, an American billionaire businessman, is also a radio talk show host on AM radio. He believes they are doing it to eliminate powerful conservative voices. Mr. Catsimatidis is telling all his company executives to stop buying Fords. A case can be made for his concern. It is something the Left has found concerning. THE NY TIMES EXPRESSED CONCERNS ABOUT AM AND TALK RADIO In October 2020, The New York Times published an Editorial on Talk Radio turning millions into conservatives. The subtitle was, ‘The medium is at the Heart of Trumpism.’ Excerpts: “At least 15 million Americans every week tune into one of the top 15 talk radio programs. They are not monolithically conservative, but they are overwhelmingly so. … “…there are still millions of Americans whose politics are shaped by what they listen to on talk radio all day, every day. Fox News gets more of the attention for shaping conservative opinion and for its influence on the Trump administration, but we shouldn’t overlook the power of conservative talk radio. … “By the early 2000s, it had embraced a version of conservatism that is less focused on free markets and small government and more focused on ethnonationalism and populism. It is, in short, the core of Trumpism — now and in the future, with or without a President Trump. … “By the early 1960s, a group of AM radio broadcasters had built an informal national syndicated network of hundreds of radio stations; the largest of the broadcasters, a fundamentalist preacher in New Jersey named Carl McIntire, reached an estimated audience of 20 million listeners a week (which, for sake of comparison, is as many as Rush Limbaugh reportedly hit at his peak four decades later). Americans could tune into a station airing conservative programming all day, every day.” They wrote further that JFK was very worried about it. It’s not only the Times. It’s been a concern of the Left’s in general for decades.

