Pentagon Hunts for Leakers of Secret US and NATO War Plans That Make Them Look Bad

At least we know there is one leak the government cares about. They care about a leak allegedly exposing American and NATO plans to build up the Ukrainian military ahead of a planned offensive. The Pentagon is desperately searching and destroying the documents.

This coincides with former French president Francois Hollande and former German Chancellor Angela Merkel admitting they only pretended to agree to Minsk 2 so Ukraine could build its military. That is verified.

How often have we heard that the US had nothing to do with the 2014 color revolution, even as Victoria Nuland encouraged the most radical groups in Ukraine? The BBC posted Nuland on audio discussing who would lead Ukraine.

We now hear that Pentagon documents were leaked on Twitter and Telegram that claim the US and the EU plotted to have Ukraine fight this proxy war. The Pentagon said the documents have been altered to elevate Ukraine war dead and minimize Russian dead. The NY Times reports the Pentagon thinks it’s RUSSIAN DISINFORMATION! [Sorry, we don’t believe you.]

The Times writes:

One of the slides said 16,000 to 17,500 Russian soldiers had been killed while Ukraine had suffered as many as 71,500 troop deaths. The Pentagon and other analysts have estimated that Russia has suffered far more casualties, with closer to 200,000 killed and injured, while Ukraine has had more than 100,000 killed and injured.

Nonetheless, analysts said parts of the documents appeared authentic and would provide Russia with valuable information such as the timetables for the delivery of weapons and troops, Ukrainian troop buildup numbers and other military details.

We don’t know if the documents are accurate, but we definitely don’t believe the US government numbers. If 200,000 Russians were killed, it would have decimated almost every Russian on the battlefield.

We didn’t see the documents and can’t elaborate.

UPDATE — According to New York Times report, Pentagon is probing who may have been behind the leak of the secret docs, which appeared on Twitter and Telegram — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) April 6, 2023

France, EU Are Fighting in Ukraine?

According to RT, former French president Francois Hollande has confirmed that the European Union and France are directly participating in the armed conflict in Ukraine, despite Paris officially denying such claims. He spilled the beans in a conversation with Russian pranksters Vovan and Lexus, who were pretending to be former Ukrainian president Pyotr Poroshenko.

During the conversation, Hollande admitted to ‘Poroshenko’ that the EU and France are “participants” in the conflict but explained that they don’t want to openly declare their involvement, fearing that Russia could retaliate.

“They don’t want to become a warring side in the sense that Russia could use their support as an excuse to take action against a neighboring European country and drag the world into a war that will go beyond Ukraine,” Hollande said.

We haven’t confirmed this and only mention it because it’s making the rounds. Be careful, Russia lies too. We need more information.

