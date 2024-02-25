Ford Slams the Brakes on F-150 Plug-Ins Due to “Quality Issues”

Ford, one of the vehicle makers blackmailed by the Biden administration to produce more EVs than Americans want, is pausing shipments of EV trucks again.

They have already decreased the production of F-150 Lightning electric trucks once.

Ford Motor Co. has halted shipments of its F-150 Lightning plug-in pickup for an undisclosed quality issue just weeks after cutting production of the battery-powered model due to slowing sales.

The automaker said in a statement late Friday it stopped shipping the Lightning on Feb. 9 “to ensure quality.”

The quality issue could be that they aren’t as good as gas-powered cars, and people don’t want them. Ford isn’t saying.

They didn’t give a date for the resumption of deliveries to dealers.

Multiple outlets have asked Ford for details of the “quality issues” being examined, but the company has thus far declined to say. That’s not the usual.

They didn’t explain the quality issues, but there aren’t any recalls on those already delivered.

At the same time, Ford is resuming shipping of the gas-powered trucks.

There could be a lot of reasons, such as batteries bursting into flames or the weight of these vehicles – over 9,000 pounds. We just don’t know. Maybe it’s just that manufacturing so many was a massive error.

DC forced them into this mess.

