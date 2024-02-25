Special Counsel Jack Smith Files More “Evidence” in Secret

NTD:  On Friday, special counsel Jack Smith filed more evidence, in secret and under seal, without notifying former President Donald Trump’s attorneys. Trump’s attorneys say this violates Trump’s rights, yet Smith does it consistently.

In a Feb. 23 filing notice at the U.S. District Court, Southern District of Florida, Mr. Smith’s team indicated that they had filed documents related to the documents case, delivering them to a classified information security officer in Fort Pierce, Florida.

President Trump has been charged with retaining national defense information. His case will be tried under the complex rules in the Classified Information Procedures Act (CIPA), which governs how those documents can be used in court.

A CIPA Section 4 motion asks the judge to redact certain information from the classified documents turned over to the defense.

Mr. Smith’s latest filing indicates that the documents were submitted ex parte, in camera, and under seal.

IN SECRET UNDER SEAL TO PROTECT WITNESSES [EXCEPT GOP WITNESSES]

An ex parte filing means one submitted to the court by one party to legal proceedings without the presence or notification of the opposing party. An in camera filing is one made behind closed doors, so in secret and without public access.

President Trump’s attorneys have objected to any exhibit being filed ex parte. They have also said they oppose any exhibits being filed under seal but would not lodge a formal objection until they have had a chance to review the contents.

Smith might also ask for a new judge. He is unhappy with Judge Cannon, who isn’t meeting his demands. Smith also doesn’t want the public to know who said what, allegedly to protect their witnesses. They are hiding the information.

THE NEW REPUBLIC SAYS THIS SENTENCE PROVES TRUMP’S GUILT

The New Republic, a leftist publication, claims this sentence uttered by Donald Trump proves he’s guilty.

“First of all, I didn’t have to hand them over,” Trump said bluntly. “But second of all, I would have done that. We were talking, and then all of a sudden, they raided Mar-a-Lago.”

JOE BIDEN GETS THE HILLARY CLINTON ESCAPE CLAUSE – NO ONE WOULD CONVICT HIM

On the other hand, Joe Biden illegally stole and kept secret documents, but he’s excused because, according to a DOJ attorney, Biden has a poor memory, and no one would convict him. That’s the DOJ threading the needle so they can go after the former president while ignoring the real crimes of the current president.


