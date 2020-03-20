Senior staffers see communist de Blasio as incompetent

The New York Post reveals that the senior staffers for New York City’s communist Mayor Bill DeBlasio are upset over his incompetence. It took them long enough.

Recently, he dragged his aides and NYPD detail to the gym so he could exercise. Some of the gym enthusiasts were coughing and sneezing and a mentally ill person was freely walking about touching gym equipment.

DeBlasio doesn’t seem to care about the people who work for him.

The post said this information came from a source at the gym.

“It’s crazy that he made his staff and detail come with him to the gym and expose them like that,” the source said.

He does things like this routinely.

They also say he dithers instead of making decisions, micromanages instead of leading, and knows best, never listening to advice. That is according to three sources.

He truly is incompetent and is ruining the City. Yet, he whines daily that the President isn’t doing anything for him.

He wants the federal government to seize crucial industries. Could you see him running industries?