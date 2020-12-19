Foreign intel agencies monitored our election – important intel to share

By
M. Dowling
-
0

General Flynn joined Lou Dobbs on his Fox show last night and came out with a surprise announcement. He said that other nations’ intelligence agencies monitored our election and are “more than willing to share the intel” with the President.

They have important intelligence to share…and soon.

Foreign influence is not esoteric, the General said. This is an ongoing cyberattack and an act of war. It’s a perilous situation right now.

Watch:

