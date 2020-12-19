John Roberts wasn’t in a closed room screaming about riots in the street

Texas congressman Matt Patrick told the Texas legislature this week that the reason for not allowing the Texas election challenge to take place was that Chief Justice Roberts was worried about riots in the streets if the court heard the Texas arguments and evidence.

I’m not quite sure what is happening here but this man is a liar. The nine SCOTUS justices haven’t met in-person in months. pic.twitter.com/FCLiMNwfBZ — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) December 17, 2020

A spokesperson for the U.S. Supreme Court responded

As guidance, the court “has been conducting its conferences remotely by phone since March when the building closed due to the pandemic,” a Supreme Court spokesperson told The Epoch Times via email on Friday in response to a question about the claim.

There was no denial of the comments, just the conference in a closed room. But there’s no evidence he made those comments either.

The claim about the closed room, screaming, and fear of riots, also appeared on Hal Turner’s website, sourcing an alleged “clerk for one of the [Supreme Court] justices.” It is unclear where Patrick obtained his information.

“The Justices met in a closed and sealed room, as is standard,” Turner’s website said. He cited the alleged Supreme Court whistleblower. “Usually, it is very calm. However, today, we could hear screaming all the way down the hall. They met in person because they didn’t trust the telephonic meeting as secure. Chief Justice Roberts was screaming, ‘Are you going to be responsible for the rioting if we hear this case?’”

On Dec. 11, the court dismissed the lawsuit—filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton against Georgia, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania—due to a lack of standing. Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito said they would have taken up the case.

ANOTHER RUMOR

Attorney Lin Wood wrote on Twitter this week that Roberts and Justice Stephen Breyer in August discussed how to make sure that Trump “would never be reelected” over the phone.

Wood wouldn’t share the evidence, however, stating, “At this time, I cannot. People are worried about their safety.”