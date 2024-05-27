Foreign Nationals from Russia, China Try to Crash Naval Bases

Foreign Nationals try to get into naval bases two or three times a week. These are the foreigners with passports, not even the ones we don’t know about. They include Russians and Chinese.

They wouldn’t be showing up because we have a figurehead with dementia leading the country, would they? We wouldn’t want to suggest that.

U.S. Navy Admiral Daryl Caudle says foreign nationals are attempting to breach U.S. Navy bases “2 or 3 times per week.” “That’s just the Navy alone.” pic.twitter.com/xU8MbzUcIA — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 26, 2024

More nefarious, perhaps, is the case of two illegal alien Jordanians trying to sneak in, allegedly to make a delivery. They’re roaming free now.

ICE confirms Jordanians who attempted to breach Marine Corps Base Quantico were both in US illegally. “A spokesperson for the base said two people in a box truck were stopped at a gate, with the driver allegedly telling military police officers they were making a delivery to the post office and worked for a company subcontracted by Amazon. . . . Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is now facing scrutiny over the incident.” One of them overstayed a student visa. The other was an illegal border crosser who was caught and released on his own recognizance.

We already reported about the two Chechens from Russia.

“Two Chechen men who spoke broken English were found near the soldier’s home. The family alleges the suspected intruder, 35-year-old Ramzan Daraev of Chicago, was taking photos of their children. When confronted near a power line in a wooded part of the property, an altercation ensued, and Daraev was shot several times at close range.

A second man, Dzhankutov Adsalan, was in a vehicle some distance from the incident and was questioned by authorities and then released.” Released, huh? Plus: “U.S. Special Operations soldiers around the country have experienced strange interactions in recent years that they say involve suspicious surveillance of them and their families. Many believe that U.S. military bases have become an increasing target of foreign probes. . . . The two Chechens had no personal identification. They did have two cell phones with Russian language contacts and camera equipment. They were not wearing any uniforms for the power company that reportedly employed them.”

Here is the non-response from our pathetic administration.

KJP deflects as two Jordanians tried to crash the gate at Quantico Virginia. This administration is pathetic. They are too worried about their virtue signaling to answer any real questions. pic.twitter.com/W2nMwNkuBK — J Hans (@blackhawkce457) May 19, 2024

Troubling Information from Redstate.

Sources in the community tell RedState that “apparently the Colonel had his own cameras up and this was the 3rd or 4th visit” by Daraev and Adsalan and that there have been “a lot of suspect things in the area, family members [of special forces soldiers] followed, et cetera.” Footage from the Colonel’s cameras could shed a lot of light on what happened not just on May 3rd but also what happened on those other occasions, and if family members of other area soldiers have been followed recently, it’s understandable that the Colonel was on heightened alert.

Related