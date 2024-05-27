Two Presidents on Memorial Day, One Cares

M DOWLING
For Memorial Day, Biden offers a rote comment and a reference to our Constitutional Republic as a socialist democracy. Someone wrote that for him.

He will interrupt his vacation today to go to the National Cemetery.

This is Donald Trump.

At Yesterday’s Coca-Cola 600 NASCAR race held at the Charlotte Motor Speedway, President Trump met with Gold Star military families who were guests of the event this Memorial Day weekend.

President Trump will launch “Veterans and Military Families for Trump” on Sunday. He already has 175 endorsements.

Gold Star family members who lost loved ones at the Kabul Airport during Joe Biden’s disastrous withdrawal say Joe Biden never called to console them.

 

Donald Trump honored our fallen heroes at the Coca-Cola 600.

Joe Biden is a disgrace.

If you pray, pray for those who have died and those who miss them.


