Two Presidents on Memorial Day, One Cares

For Memorial Day, Biden offers a rote comment and a reference to our Constitutional Republic as a socialist democracy. Someone wrote that for him.

He will interrupt his vacation today to go to the National Cemetery.

On Memorial Day, we honor the fallen heroes who served and sacrificed for our freedom and for our future. We must never forget the price that was paid to protect our democracy. pic.twitter.com/a9QV6puYX0 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 27, 2024

This is Donald Trump.

At Yesterday’s Coca-Cola 600 NASCAR race held at the Charlotte Motor Speedway, President Trump met with Gold Star military families who were guests of the event this Memorial Day weekend.

President Trump will launch “Veterans and Military Families for Trump” on Sunday. He already has 175 endorsements.

Gold Star family members who lost loved ones at the Kabul Airport during Joe Biden’s disastrous withdrawal say Joe Biden never called to console them.

Donald Trump honored our fallen heroes at the Coca-Cola 600.

RIGHTFUL PRESIDENT TRUMP HONORS FALLEN HEROES AT NASCAR COCA COLA 600! Rightful President Trump has made HISTORY as the first President to ever attend this event. Meanwhile, Joe Biden is vacationing. Joe Biden doesn’t want you to share this! pic.twitter.com/NJ3Nm3DJXS — Bo Loudon (@BoLoudon) May 26, 2024

Remembering the Fallen Heroes on Memorial Day!! Friendly reminder of how a real President honors our fallen heroes and puts American citizens First. pic.twitter.com/LoBOwePllH — TRUMP ARMY (@TRUMP_ARMY_) May 26, 2024

Joe Biden is a disgrace.

June, 2023. Biden is asked about the independence of the justice system. His response? “I’m honest.” Notice how he didn’t even answer the question, he just immediately claimed he had nothing to do with the investigations into Trump. Politician says he’s honest. A politician who… pic.twitter.com/fnHnxSvP6z — MAZE (@mazemoore) May 27, 2024

If you pray, pray for those who have died and those who miss them.

