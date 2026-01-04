Foreign Welfare Recipients by Country Are Mostly Third World

President Trump released a list of foreigners on welfare and the countries they come from, with most coming from the Third World.

It was then-Senator Ted Kennedy who pushed to change the immigration laws in 1965 to welcome people into the United States who would likely contribute nothing for generations.

Instead of people who would make America great, the US was now getting people who would increase the welfare rolls.

If you think it’s bigotry to not want massive numbers of dependent immigrants so Democrats can win elections, I can’t help you. We have needy Americans, and they are the ones we should concentrate on, not foreigners who will drain the US Treasury, empty taxpayers’ wallets, and give Democrats their permanent electoral majority.

What a non-shock that most of the foreign welfare recipients are from the Third World.

Our Third World Dependents:

Ann Coulter wrote the definitive book on immigration with facts, Adios, America! in 2015. I knew she was right, and most people knew, but somehow they were likely afraid to say it. No one wants to be called cruel or racist.

Coulter had a hard time getting the facts for her book since the government won’t tell you what they are. This interview below with The Young America’s Foundation probably took place close to the time of the book’s publication.

She told the interviewer from The Young America’s Foundation that “The government won’t tell us what. You know, these BS studies about, oh, immigrants commit far less crime than Native Americans. Well, for one thing, they’re nonsense studies. They’re comparing immigrants to not all Americans, but Americans who have been convicted of a felony. No, actually, I was thinking of a higher standard than that.”

YAF Interviewer: “You say since 1970, nearly 90% of all legal immigrants have been from the third world. You go on to say that America now accepts more immigrants from Nigeria than we do from Britain. And in just a few decades, Minnesota has gone from being 99% German, Dutch, Finnish, Danish, and Polish, to 20% African immigrant people. … are you suggesting that we should only be letting White people in by definition?”

Ann Coulter: “Anyone coming to America is going to be more authoritarian, more statist. It’s going to make America less free. Because we’re the freest country in the world. We are among the most honest countries in the world. We are among the least corrupt countries in the world. When you bring in anyone from a different culture, it will change that an incremental amount. It’s like any immigrant to Finland makes Finland less what? Finnish, I would say, as de Tocqueville said, Freedom is a wonderful thing, but it’s a very hard thing to learn.”

This is what Democrats want:

