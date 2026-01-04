Venezuela: Where the US Goes from Here

The Venezuelan Supreme Court appointed Nicolas Maduro’s vice president, Delcy Rodriguez, as interim President. Trump has already spoken with her and shared his expectations.

According to Secretary Kristi Noem on Fox News Sunday today, President Trump delivered a blunt message to Ms. Rodríguez after the U.S. capture of President Nicolás Maduro. He expects cooperation.

She said President Trump’s talks with Ms. Rodríguez have been “very matter‑of‑fact and very clear.”

“You can lead, or you can get out of the way,” she said.

I doubt Delcy will make it. She is as corrupt as Maduro.

Delcy Rodríguez is anti-American, she is a terrorist, and a member of the Cartel de los Soles . Drug traffickers and terrorists are never moderate; they are criminals. pic.twitter.com/JYQrVV9boo — José AMALIO Graterol (@JoseAGraterol) December 6, 2025

Noem said he won’t tolerate Venezuelan officials who “subvert our American influence” and prop up dictators who have fueled crimes and drug trafficking.

How Venezuela fares depends on who leads the country.

Delcy Is Not a Legitimate Leader

Kristi’s information is vague, but Secretary Rubio said that Rodriguez isn’t a legitimate leader.

He suggested the US would not support her staying in power. He called for elections to determine the next leader of the beleaguered South American country.

“This is not about the legitimate president. We don’t believe that this regime in place is legitimate via an election,” Rubio told ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday. “And that’s not just us. It’s 60-something countries around the world that have taken that view as well.”

“Ultimately, legitimacy for their system of government will come about through a period of transition and real elections,” he continued. “It’s the reason why Maduro is not just an indicted drug trafficker. He [was an] illegitimate president. He was not the head of state.”

Rubio revealed that the Trump administration will leverage its oil quarantine on Venezuela to force Caracas to make changes.

“I cannot overstate how crippling this is for their future, [and] that, on the other hand, there’s an alternative to that … an oil industry that actually benefits the people,” the secretary of state said.

Rodriguez is ruthless and will do anything to stay in power. She’s tight with Cuba, and we all know Cuba, Russia, Iran, and China are all over Venezuela.

Rodriguez is also the daughter of Jorge Antonio Rodriguez, the mastermind behind the 1976 kidnapping of American business executive William Niehous, who was held captive for three and a half years before being released.

Secretary Rubio “will not tolerate a narco state in our hemisphere turning into a playground for China, Russia, Iran, and every other adversary.” He explained the US is not at war with Venezuela. The US is at war with drug traffickers.

