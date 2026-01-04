Iran’s Supreme Leader Warns Rioters Will Be “Put in Their Place”

Iran’s supreme leader insisted Saturday that “rioters must be put in their place” after a week of protests that have shaken the Islamic Republic. He distinguished them from protesters upset about the economy. Does anyone believe they will distinguish rioters from protesters? Watch the clip at the end.

He’s basically telling his terrorist forces to suppress the protesters who riot, but do they distinguish? This is despite a warning from President Trump.

President Trump has been critical of Barack Obama for ignoring the Green Revolution under his administration. He also warned Iran that he would intervene if it took the protesters down brutally.

Most are protesting due to the collapse of the rial.

The protests show no sign of stopping and follow US President Donald Trump’s warning to Iran on Friday that if Tehran “violently kills peaceful protesters,” the United States “will come to their rescue.”

While it remains unclear how and if Trump will intervene, his comments sparked an immediate, angry response, with officials within the theocracy threatening to target American troops in the Mideast.

The protests have become the biggest in Iran since 2022, when the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody triggered nationwide demonstrations.

However, the protests have yet to be as widespread and intense as those surrounding the death of Amini, who was detained over not wearing her hijab, or headscarf, to the liking of authorities.

Rioters and Normal Protesters

State television aired remarks by Khamenei to an audience in Tehran that sought to separate the concerns of protesting Iranians upset about the rial’s collapse from “rioters.”

“We talk to protesters; the officials must talk to them,” Khamenei said. “But there is no benefit to talking to rioters. Rioters must be put in their place.”

He blamed the riots on the US and Israel for allegedly inciting them, but didn’t offer evidence.

Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard ranks include the all-volunteer Basij force, whose motorcycling-riding members have violently put down protests like the 2009 Green Movement and the 2022 demonstrations.

The Guard answers only to Khamenei.

🚨 BREAKING NEWS – QOM | IRAN Public demonstrations are underway across the streets of Qom. Footage circulating online shows large crowds flooding into the streets during the night-time uprising, with public gatherings continuing across multiple areas of the city. pic.twitter.com/7xQEmUpXYS — Niyak Ghorbani (نیاک) (@GhorbaniiNiyak) January 4, 2026

Here is one version of what is happening in Iran:

I’m Iranian. Here’s everything you need to know about what’s going on in Occupied Iran that the mainstream media WON’T tell you, in less than 20 minutes. 🆘🆘🆘 pic.twitter.com/DJw2LFFDjS — Goldie Ghamari | گلسا قمری (@gghamari) January 2, 2026