Foreigners Can Be Police Officers in Washington State: Do Not Comply

Illegal aliens can now become police officers in Washington State. Foreigners will be in charge of arresting American citizens. Washington will allow fake asylum seekers and refugees to police Americans. That sounds like a recipe for disaster. It’s great for Democrats who have an Antifa/Black Lives Matter army. They will now have their police army of illegal aliens.

Engrossed Senate Bill 5068 expands eligibility for several public safety positions to anyone legally authorized to work in the United States under federal law and removes requirements that many of those jobs be limited to US citizens or lawful permanent residents.

We don’t even know who these people are in many cases, and they have not sworn allegiance to the country. They are still citizens of other countries. Many are from countries overwhelmed with terrorists and cartels.