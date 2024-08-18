Foreigners Here Illegally Can Vote in US Elections

If illegal aliens vote illegally, they will not penalized because it’s legal in federal law to vote if they consider themselves citizens.

“Foreigners will choose your leaders, including in this election, this 2024 presidential election. Well, how would that work? It’s illegal, you say, for illegal aliens to vote in a federal election,” Tucker says in the clip below. “Well, actually, it’s not illegal. It turns out Congress passed something in the US code, the federal code, a line that, unbeknownst to the rest of us, makes it legal for illegal aliens to vote in federal elections if they believe they are citizens. It’s a state of mind.”

Catherine Englebrecht of True the Vote has studied voting extensively and found the law. She said she has encountered the state-of-mind rule in other cases.

It seems unbelievable. Unfortunately, it’s not. You should also think about who has poured into the country. Millions of Chinese, Middle Easterners, Venezuelans, and they are coming from fascist and communist nations – unvetted. Many of them hate us and will help Democrats get their permanent electoral majority so they can rule over us.

Cartels, ordinary criminals, terrorists, and deadbeats are coming, and they will decide our future if something isn’t done.

Watch:

