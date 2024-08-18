Starbucks Just Closed Their Most Iconic Store in New York City

The most iconic Starbucks in New York City has closed its doors after decades. Starbucks is closing 16 locations in various cities. People are making excuses rather than admitting the truth as to why. They blame the union, the rents, and more, but the truth is they are closing because of crime.

If Starbucks can’t keep a business going in New York City, who can? It’s not only Starbucks. The cost of business is too high. If an $80 billion company can’t figure it out, who can?

The incompetent district attorney will try to imprison Donald Trump for years on fraudulent charges but won’t put criminals away.

Starbucks has had to have the unconscious drug addict carried out.

Macy’s has to chain up their jackets.

The New York City justice system sees every criminal as a victim, but none of their actual victims as victims.

What is really peculiar to New York City residents and businesses is their reluctance to mention the real reason or try to deal with it.

