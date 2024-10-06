Kamala Harris Behaves Cowardly on 60 Minutes

Kamala Harris doesn’t have control over a foreign country’s Prime Minister, which was apparently a problem for 60 Minutes. The host asked her if he did what she told him to do. After all, we provide the weapons [Israel does pay for the weapons].

Her answer was the usual cowardly response. She wants a ceasefire and the war to end.

Netanyahu faces an existential threat, and the Israeli people believe they must eliminate Hamas and, apparently, Hezbollah.

When the host asked if we have an ally in Prime Minister Netanyahu, she changed the question. Harris might lose Islamic votes if she criticizes Netanyahu, and she might lose the Jewish votes if she doesn’t appear to show some support for Israel.

Harris is a cowardly, dishonest human being. Democrats want to stick it to us again, even after giving us a president with dementia.

NEW On 60 Minutes, Vice President Kamala Harris is asked if the United States lacks influence over Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. pic.twitter.com/XPALYYqmUK — Yashar Ali (@yashar) October 6, 2024