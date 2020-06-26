Forget what you heard, they do want to blow up Mt. Rushmore after all

“If the Left is going to continue to erase racist history, we cannot stop with statues and flags. Socialist, Marxist and Communist ideologies are a threat to Americans given their history of murder and oppression, especially of certain minority groups….” ~ Twitter user, Lady J

Liberals and the ultra-liberal Americans [translation, leftists and socialists/communists] do want Mt. Rushmore destroyed. We were told that was a conspiracy theory spread by people on the right. It is not. They have embraced the Maoist route to the lawless cultural revolution and won’t turn back. There are few screaming for it to stop and the language of the Marxist terminators has found a home in the English vernacular. The cancel culture which quite naturally followed arose from the reframing of the world as racist, sexist, homophobic, transphobic, ableist, and all the other “ists” and ics.”

They see racism and white supremacy everywhere and all manner of insult must be wiped from the face of the earth.

As a result, we have lost trust in one another and are afraid to speak honestly. Like a Red Army, the new cultural revolutionaires have given us a new reality.

THE POLL

44 percent of “liberals” and 59 percent of people who are “very liberal” in the poll cited here want to see Mt. Rushmore destroyed. https://t.co/6sUhmcrUY0 — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) June 25, 2020

These people are ISIS.

THE SOURCE OF THE PROBLEM

Eric Kaufmann’s article in Quilette, The Great Awokening and the Second American Revolution, described the route taken to jettison our culture with little pushback.

The new cultural sensitivity works for “history, literature, film, statues, and even words. Like Red Guards with a hair-trigger sensitivity for sniffing out the bourgeois, today’s left-modernist offense archaeologists outdo each other in trying to reframe the world as racist, sexist, homophobic, transphobic, ableist, and so on. Turning the principle of charity on its head, they insist on the most suspicious interpretation of a person’s motives when the subject matter is associated with their canonical totems of race, gender, sexuality. A Hispanic man flicking his fingers outside his truck window gets fired because this was photographed, tweeted, and spun as the “OK” white power sign. The result is an atmosphere where inter-personal trust is as low as humanly possible while discursive power flows to the accuser. The new cultural revolutionaries have constructed our emotional and conceptual reality.”

He continues, “Once “harm”, “racism” and other concepts become unmoored from reality, more of the world is remade. Statues which were long ignored become offensive. Complex historical figures like Jefferson or Churchill, who embodied the prejudices of their time, or elites like Columbus or Ulysses Grant, whose achievements had both positive and negative effects, are viewed through a totalizing Maoist lens which collapses shades of grey into black and white. If a historic personage transgressed left-modernist sacred values, their positives instantly evaporate and activists myopically focus on their transgressions.”

Far from being a disaster for the Left, as in the past, the protests and rioting seem to have invigorated it. America may have stepped over the precipice toward cultural revolution. ~ Eric Kaufmann

DEMOCRATS LEAD

The Washington Examiner interviewed House Democrats about the issue and found some remarkable responses.

“It’s not our role, and that this was acting locally, and people are working on it. I don’t feel the need to intervene,” Oregon Democratic Rep. Earl Blumenauer told the Washington Examiner.

Democratic Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton, who is Black and very far left, said she will introduce a bill in the House next week to have two statues removed from federal land in the District — Jackson’s from Lafayette Park across from the White House and Lincoln’s from near the Capitol, ABC News reports.

“Although formerly enslaved Americans paid for this statue [Lincoln] to be built in 1876, the design and sculpting process was done without their input, and it shows. The statue fails to note in any way how enslaved African Americans pushed for their own emancipation. Understandably, they were only recently liberated from slavery and were grateful for any recognition of their freedom,” she said.

Such historical facts matter little to an ignorant mob. https://t.co/DpAPqUw3KX — Brit Hume (@brithume) June 25, 2020

There is always a reason once you make everything about race.

The showdown comes as protesters claim they will try to take down the Lincoln statue Friday night and after Trump’s promise to sign an executive order “before the end of the week” to make it easier to prosecute those who target statues with “long-term jail time.”

Very far left Connecticut Democrat Rep. Rosa DeLauro said the protesters “ought to be protesting [Attorney General William] Barr” instead.

The far left Indiana Democratic Rep. Andre Carson, however, told the Washington Examiner that the process of removing the statues by the government has taken too long.

Maryland Democratic Sen. Chris Van Hollen told the Washington Examiner monuments celebrating slavery…need to be taken down…and we need to be working with people to pull them down.”

TRUMP DISAGREES

President Trump scolded the states that allow vandals to tear down statues.

“I think many of the people that are knocking down these statues don’t even have any idea what the statue is, what it means, who it is,” Trump said Wednesday in the Rose Garden. “Now they’re looking at Jesus Christ. They’re looking at George Washington. They’re looking at Abraham Lincoln. Thomas Jefferson. Not gonna happen. Not gonna happen, not as long as I’m here.”

WHO IS DOING THIS?

In an article titled, ‘Smiley Face Liberalism,’ Daniel Henninger at the WSJ places the blame partly on university leaders erasing American history, refusing to tenure conservative professors, and caving to the cancel culture time and again.

In the 1980s and early ’90s, when the notion of speech-codes emerged with formal restrictions on words and speech, the seeds of today’s cancel culture were planted with the acquiescence of university leaders.

The police and the people they serve to protect are the biggest victims.

In Brooklyn, residents are in despair over nightly fireworks noise, shootings, and killings as the police, under threat of prosecution or firing, have pulled back. On Monday evening, Borough President Eric Adams responded with a solution: “empower” community-groups to discuss with residents the dangers of shooting aerial bombs at each other.

Oh, that’ll work.

Kaufmann writes, “The quick collapse of America’s elites under this left-wing offensive is striking and a historic event. Within a week of the left going after monuments to U.S. presidents—George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Ulysses S. Grant—the head of the American Museum of Natural History in New York said she had no problem with dismantling history, and asked the city to take down its statue of Teddy Roosevelt on the grounds that it is offensive to blacks and Native Americans, which is absolutely disputable.”

It’s not only the quick collapse, it’s the complete acquiescence of the political class and the way-too-silent majority.

Kaufmann also noted that liberals made all morality relative with few constants, thus there was little left that could be judged. They don’t believe anyone can be a moral arbiter, yet, they will decide what morals are, what speech we are allowed, where and when we can go, and how we can defend ourselves.

How ironic.