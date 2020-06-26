House Democrats passed the Policing Bill — this is what they want for our police

The House passed their troubling police reform legislation and the media is thrilled. If this bill passes, it’s only because they want to obliterate the police. The largely party-line vote of 236-to-181 epitomized the polarized debate. If we go in this direction, it will be impossible to revert bacck.

Republican Reps. Will Hurd (Tex.), Brian Fitzpatrick (Pa.) and Fred Upton (Mich.) joined Democrats.

The House legislation would ban chokeholds, establish a national database to track police misconduct and prohibit certain no-knock warrants, among other initiatives

IT MAKES POLICING IMPOSSIBLE

It eliminates all Qualified Immunity. Who would serve as a police officer under these conditions? They can be sued by anyone at any time and if there is a settlement in a lawsuit involving them, they have to pay some of the costs.

This is conjecture, but to me, it only makes sense if they want to destroy the police as we know it and establish a national police force.

Another section in the bill would change federal law so that victims of excessive force or other violations need only show that officers “recklessly” deprived them of their rights. The current statute requires victims to show that officers’ actions were “willful.”

The bill would also expand the Justice Department’s powers to investigate and prosecute police misconduct, which sponsors contend have been undermined by the Trump administration.

It would grant subpoena power to the department’s civil rights division to conduct “pattern and practice” investigations, looking for departmentwide evidence of bias or misconduct, and provide grants to state attorneys general to do the same.

It’s a big government monstrosity and would guarantee politicized police departments throughout the nation. Everything for Democrats is to nationalize. They’re like the Nazis who established a national police force.

To keep “problematic” officers from bouncing from one law enforcement agency to another, the bill would create a “national police misconduct registry” to compile complaints and discipline records.

The legislation also would limit the transfer of military-grade equipment to state and local authorities, and make lynching a federal crime.

This is all done under the false guise of George Floyd’s “martyrdom.” It could have been anyone and it is not about Mr. Floyud. They planned this long ago and just waited for the right moment.

They want a U.S. Police Force they control. They will persecute our police, making them targets. This bill is outrageous but if we vote Biden into office, it definitely will happen.

EVEN MITT ISN’T HAPPY AND HE’S BASICALLY A DEMOCRAT

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), who participated in the protests Sunday, was less than enthusiastic about the bill.

“The fact that it has no Republican sponsors, the fact that there was no effort to contact any us, to have us weigh in on the legislation, suggests it’s designed to be a bit of a message piece, as opposed to a real piece of legislation,” Romney told reporters Monday evening.

DEFUNDING THE POLICE

As the news conference unfolded, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) tweeted what he called a thank-you message to police officers.

“Democrats want to defund you, but Republicans will never turn our backs on you,” McCarthy wrote.

And, after declining to answer questions about the Democratic proposal, McConnell lashed out at the “outlandish calls” to “abolish the police” in favor of funding other social programs.

“Call me old-fashioned; I think you may actually want a police officer to stop a criminal and arrest him before we try to work through his feelings,” McConnell said in the week’s opening Senate speech.

If you like what is going on, vote for the senile guy.