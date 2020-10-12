Forgetful Biden Once Called Court-Packing a “Bonehaead” Idea

For weeks now, Joe Biden and his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris have refused to answer if they would favor adding to the number of justices on the Supreme Court. During a sparsely attended campaign stop in Phoenix, the former VP decided to officially keep voters in the dark by stating “They’ll know my position on court-packing when the election is over.”

Well Joe, thanks for nothing regarding one of the most critical issues we’ve seen in any election year.

Someone should remind the Dem presidential nominee, cause he seems to need a lot of reminding lately, that he had a very clear opinion on the matter in 1983.

Back then, a relatively speaking, much sharper Senator Biden made his consequential comment during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, saying the following:

“President Roosevelt clearly had the right to send to the United States Senate and the United States Congress a proposal to pack the court. It was totally within his right to do that. He violated no law. He was legalistically, absolutely correct,” Biden, then 40, told the committee. “But it was a bonehead idea. It was a terrible, terrible mistake to make. And it put in question, if for an entire decade, the independence of the most-significant body … in this country, the Supreme Court of the United States of America.”

Given that, now reporters can stop asking him the same old question he continues to dodge and simply ask him if he still agrees with himself in calling court-packing a “bonehead idea” and a “terrible mistake to make”.

Watch: